Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Gulshan Grover recalls public ganging up on his mother outside a gurudwara after watching Avtaar: ‘Munde nu ki hoya hai?’

Gulshan Grover admitted that playing a villain on screen has impacted him in his personal life, because people would assume that he's an evil person.

gulshan groverGulshan Grover also said that he wasn't very pleased with Hollywood casting processes. (Photo: Express Archives)
Actor Gulshan Grover spoke about his illustrious career as a villain, but said that it also had a negative impact on his family. The actor sat down for a chat with Maniesh Paul on his podcast, where he was asked if his onscreen image ever spilled onto real life, and made things uncomfortable for his friends and family.

He said that women would initially be very uncomfortable while interacting with him, and for parties at his house, they’d ask if they could bring their friends along with them. Over time, when audiences began to see how he was in real life, thanks to the internet and television, they stopped thinking of him as a villain in real life.

He said, in Hindi and Punjabi, “Let me tell you a story about my family. My film Avtaar had just come out. My late mother used to go to the gurudwara everyday, and I used to accompany her. Outside the gurudwara one day, everybody ganged up on her. They asked her, ‘What has happened to your boy? He was such a nice boy, he’d respect his elders, he’s abandoned his own parents’. My mother tried to tell them that I was just an actor, but at that time, there was no distinction between characters and actors. They asked her, ‘Does he speak to you still?’ She told them that I write to them everyday. There was a condolence meeting, literally. They were so upset. They thought I’d lost my path after leaving Delhi.”

Also read |When Gulshan Grover recalled ‘demeaning’ experience in Hollywood: ‘Back in my country, I was a big star, but in the US…’

He said that when his family would go watch his movies, people used to make some excuse and pull them out of the theatre before his scenes. They used to feel bad, obviously, if they saw me getting beaten up.

Gulshan Grover is known as the ‘Bad Man’ of Bollywood, thanks to a decades-long career that also took him abroad. He was last seen in the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, and will next be seen in Indian 2, alongside Kamal Haasan.

