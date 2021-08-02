Gulshan Grover on MS Dhoni’s new hairdo: ‘Superb look, please don’t accept any don roles’

Here's how the 'bad man' reacted to Mahi's new look. (Photo: Aalim Hakim, Gulshan Grover/Instagram)

One of Bollywood’s most popular villains, Gulshan Grover on Sunday took to Twitter to share viral photos of former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s new hairdo.

Sharing celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim’s post, the actor congratulated Dhoni on the new avatar while also ‘requesting’ him to not take up any villain roles, as that is Grover’s bread and butter. “Mahi brother. @msdhoni Superb look! Plz don’t accept any Don Roles, that will be mere dhande par laat😁Already 3 of my dearest Brothers @duttsanjay @SunielVShetty @bindasbhidu are doing this to get me out of business 😁. Aalim @AalimHakim Badman is coming for you 😀 (sic),” read the full post.

Mahi brother @msdhoni Superb look!Plz don’t accept any Don Roles,that will be mere dhande par laat😁Already 3 of my dearest Brothers @duttsanjay @SunielVShetty @bindasbhidu are doing this to get me out of business 😁. Aalim @AalimHakim Badman is coming for you 😀@HanspalShano pic.twitter.com/TntDWQ0lR4 — Gulshan Grover (@GulshanGroverGG) August 1, 2021

Gulshan Grover pointed out that he is not getting villain roles that he earlier used to as all the heroes like Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty are taking up parts written for the likes of him. While Dhoni is yet to respond to this playful dig, fans complimented Dhoni in the comments section and assured Grover that MSD will only get heroes’ roles.

“Dont worry Sir ji. For Mahi sir ko Hero roles milenge. For Anna Suniel Shetty sir Hero and Guru roles karenge,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Bad man will always remain good badman. Iconic brother Mahi here is in a different league altogether. Victory for all.”

Gulshan Grover was last seen in Bollywood movie Mumbai Saga. He has Indian 2, Sooryavanshi and No Means No in his kitty.