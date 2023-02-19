Gulshan Grover on creating ‘mud path between Hollywood, Bollywood’ for Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan, Anupam Kher to follow

Veteran actor Gulshan Grover made a name for himself in Bollywood and then forayed into Hollywood in the 1990s. The actor, who was already a major star back home, recalled that he faced an uphill task in the West because he refused to give up on Indian cinema and shift base to the US. However, he said that he is glad to have eventually formed a bridge between Bollywood and Hollywood.

The 67-year-old actor made his Hollywood debut with The Second Jungle Book and later did films such as Prisoners of the Sun, Blind Ambition, and My Bollywood Bride.

On Maniesh Paul’s podcast, Gulshan said, “I am not the first actor to work in Hollywood. Before me, many wonderful actors such as Kabir Bedi sahab, Saeed Jaffrey, many others have gone there. But when I decided that I will work in Hollywood films, mera soch aur tareeka alag tha jiske wajeh se mujhe bohot difficulty hui (When I decided that I will work in Hollywood films, I had to face a lot of difficulties).”

Elaborating on his struggles, Gulshan revealed that he put his foot down and refused to shift to the US completely when the Americans asked him to make a choice. He said, “Maine unse kaha ki main yaha par apna craft expand karne aaya hun. Meri kala ko aur zyada logo ko dikhane aaya hun. Unhe ye baat samajh mein nahi aayi (I told them that I have come here to expand my craft and take my art to more people but they didn’t understand this).”

The actor further said, “They told me, ‘If you want to work in Hollywood, you have to live here, get a green card, be available to us for auditions and that’s how it works. You are saying that you are going to work in Hollywood films and catch the next flight and go back to Indian films? That’s not gonna happen’.”

Gulshan said that he refused to do that, considering how successful he was in India. The actor remembered the time when he would land at airports in India and producers would come to him and ask him if he was available to film short scenes. “I have done so much work and I am so popular in India that I can’t walk on the road, and you are asking me to live in the US? How can I betray the cinema that has given me anything?” Gulshan told Maniesh with pride in his voice, but revealed that they (Americans) didn’t understand him. The actor said that he didn’t fight them but cited examples of Hugh Grant, Nicole Kidman and other actors who came from different countries and worked in Hollywood.

The actor’s hard work paid off and opened the door for other Indians. He said, “Right after work, I would take a flight back to India. Many times, I have traveled to Hollywood just for a meeting. I have created a mud path between Hollywood and Bollywood and I am very proud and happy that my very talented friends and colleagues Priyanka Chopra, late Irrfan Khan, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, many other actors are following it and cementing it and making stronger for next generation of actors to work there.”