Gulshan Grover suggests Mukesh Chhabra is blacklisting senior actors: ‘Anupam Kher told me…’

Gulshan Grover was recently seen in the short Baj Gai Seeti, in which he played an ageing thief contemplating retirement alongside co-star Manu Rishi Chadda. In a recent interview, Gulshan drew parallels between his character and his real life, and said that this is an issue people are currently facing in different professions where there aren’t many jobs to be found for the older generation.

“When this short film was offered to me, I saw it was not about that ageing thief, but as something with a larger connect with life. What happens is that many of the people who are not so young are facing this problem in various professions. They are unable to find that moment to shine. Therefore, I felt it had a larger metaphor for life,” Gulshan told Hindustan Times.

Also Read | Gulshan Grover opens up on the changing face of Bollywood villains, from Kesariya Vilayati to Usmani Bhai

The actor then went on to state that in the entertainment industry as well, this is quickly becoming something of a ‘trend’: “Even in the film industry, there is a major trend. Anupam Kher told me that several film houses and a particular casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, have decided not to cast people who have been in the business for a long time. Just because we have been in the business for a long time, someone is feeling that a person’s ability has diminished or reduced, then you are a short-term gainer.”

However, Gulshan admitted that this is not an issue he has himself faced. “I have never faced that difficulty but I see several friends who are facing this,” the actor signed off.