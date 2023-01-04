scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Gulshan Grover meets Mahesh Bhatt, thanks filmmaker for encouraging words: ‘I feel energised’

Gulshan Grover recently met Mahesh Bhatt and had a heartfelt conversation with the filmmaker.

Mahesh Bhatt, Gulshan GroverGulshan Grover with Mahesh Bhatt. (Photo: Twitter/gulshangroverGG)
Gulshan Grover meets Mahesh Bhatt, thanks filmmaker for encouraging words: 'I feel energised'
Veteran actor Gulshan Grover on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with Mahesh Bhatt and expressed gratitude towards the latter for encouraging him.

Gulshan also met filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and actor Pooja Bhatt and mentioned them in the caption of the photo.

Sharing the picture, Gulshan Grover wrote, “Bhatt Saab @MaheshNBhatt cannot explain how happy delighted honoured energised I feel after meeting you. your kind encouraging words Blessings for son Sanjay means the world to me!Vikram so good to meet you @TheVikramBhatt thanx for this photo @PoojaB1972.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the post and flooded it with the adorable comments. One user commented, “Can your fan expect another chappan tikki character is on the way.” Another fan wrote, “To legends ….Bad man like a good man”

Talking about his ‘Bad Man’ tag, Gulshan Grover had earlier told indianexpress.com. “I deliberately chose the ‘Bad Man’ villainous roles. I chased those roles and moulded them to create a brand. I rejected hero roles and supporting roles even in trying times. I left roles which later were done by Mithun Chakraborty and Kamal Haasan. That’s because I had made a decision that I will only do villainous roles. So I created that ‘khalnayak’ bad man image for myself. And I am proud of it.”

UPSC Key- January 4, 2023: Why you should read ‘Collective Responsibility...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer

He added, “Villain is the second or third most important star of the film. And if you put in some hard work into it, and beautify that role, then your stardom also comes out that way. So, I took the decision that I am going to be the ultimate villain that they’ve never seen. The biggest baddie and give them a variety of roles in that. And I am grateful to the audience and filmmakers who sort of helped me in that journey. And I changed the style of the villain. I don’t look like a villain in real. I don’t look like someone who can beat up 5 people. But you watch me onscreen, I can scare anyone.”

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 20:14 IST
