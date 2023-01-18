scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Gulshan Devaiah says Bollywood far more ‘democratic’ than South industry: ‘All popular actors there come from film families’

Gulshan Devaiah said that Hindi cinema gives more opportunity to outsiders, especially in comparison to South film industry.

Gulshan DevaiahGulshan Devaiah said Bollywood is far more democratic than the South industry. (Photo: Gulshan Devaiah/Instagram)

Gulshan Devaiah, known for films like Badhaai Do, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Shaitan, recently said that the Hindi film industry is ‘far more democratic’ in comparison to the South film industry. He shared that most popular actors down South come from film families but that’s not necessarily the case in Bollywood.

Gulshan also spoke about the nepotism that’s far more prevalent in the South industry and how that, cannot be a factor, in measuring the merit of the movies. “If you look at the industry in the South, it is making so many waves. You can name all the actors who are really popular and all of them come from families. Everybody has their third and fourth generation working. But the Hindi film industry is far more democratic people like me, Vijay Varma, Soham (Shah), Mrunal Thakur, we are all working and doing well and making a living out of this,” he told Hindustan Times.

The Duranga actor added that it is “just human nature to blame everything for your misfortune.” He added that it was a “really stupid argument that talented people should get the job” as a business enterprise has to take into account many other factors before they finalise an actor. He said, “It’s like this whole negativity around things. Of course there are power structures, they have power and they do whatever they want but it’s really not some battle or it’s not like all darkness.”

Also Read |When Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘overacting’ made Don 2 co-star Alyy Khan, Farhan Akhtar exchange concerned looks: ‘Yeh toh k-k-k-Kiran kar raha hai’

Earlier, Major actor Adivi Sesh had also spoken about nepotism in Telugu cinema and how it led him to write his own movies. In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, he said, “When you come from outside of the business, people don’t offer you (important parts). Upar se vahan par ek-ek family mein dus-dus hero hote hain. (There, each film family has ten heroes). So, for a good script to come by you, you are like choice number 53. And there are only 20 good scripts so it became only easier to (write your own films).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 17:12 IST
Next Story

‘Need this confidence in life’: Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of school boy singing enthusiastically

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapoor fam jam alia kareena ranbir karisma neet
Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor take us inside ‘best best night’ with Alia, Ranbir, Kareena and Saif
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close