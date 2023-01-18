Gulshan Devaiah says Bollywood far more ‘democratic’ than South industry: ‘All popular actors there come from film families’

Gulshan Devaiah, known for films like Badhaai Do, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Shaitan, recently said that the Hindi film industry is ‘far more democratic’ in comparison to the South film industry. He shared that most popular actors down South come from film families but that’s not necessarily the case in Bollywood.

Gulshan also spoke about the nepotism that’s far more prevalent in the South industry and how that, cannot be a factor, in measuring the merit of the movies. “If you look at the industry in the South, it is making so many waves. You can name all the actors who are really popular and all of them come from families. Everybody has their third and fourth generation working. But the Hindi film industry is far more democratic people like me, Vijay Varma, Soham (Shah), Mrunal Thakur, we are all working and doing well and making a living out of this,” he told Hindustan Times.

The Duranga actor added that it is “just human nature to blame everything for your misfortune.” He added that it was a “really stupid argument that talented people should get the job” as a business enterprise has to take into account many other factors before they finalise an actor. He said, “It’s like this whole negativity around things. Of course there are power structures, they have power and they do whatever they want but it’s really not some battle or it’s not like all darkness.”

Earlier, Major actor Adivi Sesh had also spoken about nepotism in Telugu cinema and how it led him to write his own movies. In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, he said, “When you come from outside of the business, people don’t offer you (important parts). Upar se vahan par ek-ek family mein dus-dus hero hote hain. (There, each film family has ten heroes). So, for a good script to come by you, you are like choice number 53. And there are only 20 good scripts so it became only easier to (write your own films).”