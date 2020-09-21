Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge’s Footfairy to release on &Pictures

Footfairy is helmed by Kanishk Varma. (Photo: &Pictures/Twitter)

Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge-starrer Footfairy is set to release on &Pictures on October 24.

The crime thriller, which revolves around a cat and mouse chase between a CBI officer and a mysterious serial killer, has been written and directed by Kanishk Varma. The film also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur.

“Bade dhoke hain iss raah main! Sambhalna zara #Footfairy aapke aas paas hai. #SatarkRaho… October 24,” the team of &Pictures wrote on its Twitter page on Monday.

Talking about Footfairy, Gulshan Devaiah said, “The script of Footfairy had me going right from the start. I was really hooked to it. A lot of preparation went into making this psychological crime thriller. We spent about 2 months researching and preparing for this role to ensure we get the nuances right. I had an absolute rollercoaster of a time working with a meticulous and well-prepared director like Kanishk Varma.”

Devaiah added, “I am essaying the role of a CBI officer which is a first for me. In the given scenario, it will be great to take our film to a wide audience through a TV first release. Can’t wait to see how the audience react to it.”

