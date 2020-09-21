scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 21, 2020
Top news

Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge’s Footfairy to release on &Pictures

Footfairy, starring Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge in the lead roles, is directed by Kanishk Varma. It is set to release on &Pictures on October 24.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai | September 21, 2020 7:50:53 pm
Footfairy crime thrillerFootfairy is helmed by Kanishk Varma. (Photo: &Pictures/Twitter)

Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge-starrer Footfairy is set to release on &Pictures on October 24.

The crime thriller, which revolves around a cat and mouse chase between a CBI officer and a mysterious serial killer,  has been written and directed by Kanishk Varma. The film also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur.

“Bade dhoke hain iss raah main! Sambhalna zara #Footfairy aapke aas paas hai. #SatarkRaho… October 24,” the team of &Pictures wrote on its Twitter page on Monday.

Talking about Footfairy, Gulshan Devaiah said, “The script of Footfairy had me going right from the start. I was really hooked to it. A lot of preparation went into making this psychological crime thriller. We spent about 2 months researching and preparing for this role to ensure we get the nuances right. I had an absolute rollercoaster of a time working with a meticulous and well-prepared director like Kanishk Varma.”

Devaiah added, “I am essaying the role of a CBI officer which is a first for me. In the given scenario, it will be great to take our film to a wide audience through a TV first release. Can’t wait to see how the audience react to it.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

anushka sharma, shehnaaz gill photos
11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 21: Latest News

Advertisement