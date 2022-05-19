Gulshan Devaiah defends star-kids amid The Archies nepotism debate, says ‘a few’ are using it to settle personal scores

As the nepotism debate surrounding Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies intensifies, actor Gulshan Devaiah weighed in on the subject, saying that the whole discussion was just an excuse for a select few to settle personal scores. His tweet comes a few days after director Zoya Akhtar shared the teaser of her upcoming film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Gulshan wrote, “Opinion: The nepotism debate harnesses the angst & disdain that many have from within & outside the Hindi entertainment industry to serve the interests of a few who use it to settle personal scores. This business is tough & very unfair but nepotism is not it’s greatest problem.” He added, “As an actor (for example) the anxiety & insecurity comes from the need for opportunities & there are privileged ones who have it a bit easier but this is a bit of an illusion that’s amplified/coloured by personal & peer opinions based on individual and collective disappointments.”

He further wrote, “If a producer wants to capitalise on the public interest in a star kid then it’s their prerogative to do so. It’s no crime. This method has its more than fair share of failures. Film production is a private business. It’s not based on merit the way for eg: education, sports are.” In another tweet, he wrote, “This is the nature of this business. It’s tough.. very very tough & hence forget being rich & famous but to be a regularly working actor is most desirable. People have to find their way through this very very subjective & judgemental business (audiences also judge).”

The nepotism debate has always hounded the film industry, but was kicked into a higher gear after Kangana Ranaut accused Karan Johar of being the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’ on Koffee with Karan. It was reignited after The Archies teaser was released on Saturday. In the film, Suhana will supposedly play Veronica Lodge, while Khushi will play a version of Betty Cooper. The film is set in 1960’s India and is said to be a musical.