Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore explore uncomfortable family dynamics in Gulmohar. Watch trailer here

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore will be seen on screen after a long time in the upcoming family drama titled Gulmohar. The film’s trailer, which released on Saturday, shows Sharmila play the matriarch of the family with actor Manoj Bajpayee playing the role of her son. The trailer gives a sneak peak into the story which revolves around a dysfunctional family.

The trailer stars with scenes from a family get-together, where Sharmila’s character announces that she is moving to Pondicherry and selling the family home. What follows is an emotional roller coaster ride, which discusses their interpersonal dynamics and how the family has fallen apart over the years.

Watch the trailer of Gulmohar here:

Manoj also posted the trailer on his social media and wrote and in the caption, “Meri Batra family, aapka apne parivaar ke saath swagat karti hai. (My Batra family welcomes your family).”

Earlier, Manoj had shared a video, where Sharmila spoke about making a comeback to the movies. Manoj asked, “Sharmila ji, how are you feeling coming back after 12 years?” The veteran actor replied that she was feeling a little ‘nervous’. When Manoj praised her and called her ‘OG’ and ‘Legend’, Sharmila replied, “I am not a legend. In this film, I have played the role of your mother so thodi bohot acting mujhe bhi aati hai.”

Sharmila had also spoken about her absence from films and said in a statement, “After a considerable gap, I am very happy to be in the familiar and well-loved ambiance of a film set. I agreed almost immediately to be a part of team Gulmohar – after the moving narration of this heartwarming and beautifully written story. It is a very layered and absorbing family drama and I am sure many will enjoy watching it together with their loved ones in the comfort of their home.”

Gulmohar, directed by Rahul V Chittella, is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3.