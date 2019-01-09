Gully Boy trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Ranveer Singh kicks off event with a performance

Ranveer Singh is probably in the best phase of his career and life. The actor, who tied the knot with Deepika Padukone, tasted massive success recently with Simmba. And while its team continues to celebrate the moment, Ranveer is here with his next project – Gully Boy.

While Ranveer is reuniting with his Dil Dhadakne Do director Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy also marks his first collaboration with Alia Bhatt. The film is based on the life of underground rappers from Mumbai – Divine and Naezy (Naved Shaikh).

The makers recently dropped some posters from Gully Boy only to leave fans asking for more. Its team is now ready to release the movie’s trailer.