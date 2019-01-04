Gully Boy trailer announcement: Ranveer Singh introduces India to Asli Hip Hop

After releasing the posters of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy, the makers of the film released a trailer announcement video on Friday. The one and a half minute video gives a glimpse into the Zoya Akhtar directorial. Kalki Koechlin who plays a pivotal role in the movie also makes an appearance here. From the looks of it, the film, based on the life of street rappers of Mumbai seems quite intriguing.

The video begins with beatbox sounds and soon we get to see Ranveer rapping and preparing the lyrics of his songs in the streets of Mumbai. Alia is introduced with the same intense look she wore in the poster of the film. Her various shots in the video will remind you of Alia of Udta Punjab where she was seen in a de-glam and rugged avatar. Kalki seems to be playing the role of a carefree girl. Seeing Alia and Ranveer together on the screen leaves you wanting to see more of them.

Watch Gully Boy trailer announcement video starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Just like Ranveer, we too are ‘stunned’ by this teaser-cum-trailer announcement video. In a chat with indianexpress.com, the Simmba actor shared how he was stunned by the teaser of Gully Boy.

“With Gully Boy, I was just concerned with just being in the moment. I wouldn’t concern myself with going to the monitor and checking what’s happening. So, I didn’t know how the film looked like. I didn’t see too many frames either. We finished shooting. Zoya went to New York for six months where she edited the film and it’s only recently that she had to dub a line for the teaser. I went in to the studio and I saw Gully Boy for the first time and I was like (stunned),” he said.

By the end of the video, we get to know the trailer release date of Gully Boy. The trailer will be released on January 9. It ends with Ranveer saying, “Apna Time Aayega (Our time will come)”. Sharing the video on Twitter, Ranveer wrote, “#AsliHipHop – #GullyBoy Trailer announcement.”

The film directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar is scheduled to hit the theaters on February 14. The film which is said to be based on the life of rapper Divine will have its world premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival.