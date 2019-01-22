Gully Boy song Mere Gully Mein: The Divine and Naezy track is a fresh sound for Hindi music

The latest song from Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy, “Mere Gully Mein”, is out. Composed by Divine, Naezy & Sez, this hip-hop number, like the album’s first track “Apna Time Aayega”, introduces desi hip hop to Bollywood fans.

Roughly based on the lives of Divine and Naezy, the film is the story of rappers from the streets of Mumbai.

Watch Gully Boy song Mere Gully Mein here:

The video of “Mere Gully Mein” looks like the first time that Ranveer Singh’s character records a music video in the film. Much like the underground hip-hop scene, here too, we see rap artists shooting in their neighbourhood and making the most out of their resources.

The track, with lyrics by Divine & Naezy, has been sung by Ranveer Singh, Divine & Naezy.

Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy, also starring Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz among others, releases on February 14.