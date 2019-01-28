Gully Boy song Doori: Ranveer Singh sings about social injustice

Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy’s new single “Doori” is out. The track, once again a rap, makes comparisons between the haves and have-nots of the world and questions the injustice that people who are not privileged face on a regular basis.

Advertising

“Right mein building aasmanon ko chhu rahi, left mein bachchi bhuki sadkon pe so rahi, kaisi yeh majboori” (On my right, skyscrapers are kissing the sky, to the left, a famished child lies; what is this helplessness?) asks Ranveer Singh’s character at one point in the rap.

“Doori” is bursting with similar questions, questions that have problematic answers and offer no solutions. The track has been composed by Rishi Rich. The lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar and Divine. It has been sung by Ranveer Singh with backing vocals by Divine.

Gully Boy’s primary plot revolves around a young man who seeks to break free from the shackles of his circumstances and make a name for himself in the world of music.

Advertising

Gully Boy is helmed by Zoya Akhtar with a screenplay by Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in significant roles.

Gully Boy will release on February 14.