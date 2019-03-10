Gully Boy sequel in the works

Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy will have a sequel, director Zoya Akhtar confirmed while speaking to the Deccan Chronicle. The smash hit was about the rap music scene of Mumbai. It took inspiration from Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy, who also contributed to the film’s songs with lyrics, vocals and music.

Ranveer played the role of Murad Ahmed who uses rap as an outlet for his creativity. He weaves the inequalities and injustices he sees in society and his own home into the lyrics of his song and becomes a sensation.

Zoya said, “My co-writer Reema Kagti and I do feel there’s so much more to be said on the entire hip-hop culture in our country. And another film exploring the theme is being scripted and planned.”

Akhtar also confirmed that her brother Farhan Akhtar will not be a part of the sequel’s cast as well. Gully Boy was Akhtar’s first movie that did not feature Farhan. Zoya said, “He just didn’t fit into Gully Boy. And we’re both sorry about it.”

She added, “Also, his image from the Rock On series is affiliated to an entirely different genre of music. It would have been a bit of a culture shock for the audience to suddenly see him swerve from stadium-rock to hip-hop.”

Gully Boy had Alia Bhatt as its female lead. Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz among others made up the supporting cast.

Gully Boy has been a hit with both critics and audiences. It has earned Rs 136.36 crore according to Bollywood Hungama. The Indian Express Shubhra Gupta concluded her positive review of the film by saying, “But, ultimately, this is a film to enjoy, both in the seeing, and in the hearing: the soundtrack and the ‘songs’ leap off the screen. In today’s India, to bring a Murad and Safeena, their Muslim-ness a matter-of-fact statement, into centre-stage, to give traction to those who live on the wrong side of the tracks, is an act of bravery.”

She added, “I’ll take them any day over an overused Raj-and-Raveena. ‘Inka time aa gaya’. Rap along.”