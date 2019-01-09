Gully Boy: Everything we know about the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt film so far

Fresh from the success of his latest film Simmba, Ranveer Singh is ready with his next release, Gully Boy. The film which is based on the life of rappers in Mumbai, has already left fans excited ever since its posters and teaser were released.

As the makers gear up for the trailer launch of the much-awaited film today, here is everything we know about Gully Boy so far.

Who is the director?

Gully Boy has been directed by Zoya Akhtar. Her last Bollywood directorial was 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do. She, however, helmed a short in Netflix film Lust Stories last year.

Who is the producer?

Zoya’s brother and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have produced the film under their banner Excel Entertainment.

What is the star cast of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles along with Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz. We saw a glimpse of all the actors in the film’s teaser.

What is the story of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy is based on the life of Divine and Naezy (Naved Shaikh), underground rappers from Mumbai and their journey from the lanes of the city to acquiring popularity. Divine also taught Ranveer how to rap for the film. The film will songs crooned by Ranveer himself.

What characters do its actors play?

While Ranveer plays a struggling rapper, Alia plays a Muslim girl. Kalki, on the other hand, portrays a carefree girl. Now, it needs to be seen whether Ranveer is romantically involved with Alia or Kalki in the film.

When will it release?

Gully Boy releases on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Where will Gully Boy premiere?

Gully Boy will premiere at the upcoming 69th Berlin Film Festival. The festival will run from February 7 to 17 this year.