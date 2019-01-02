Gully Boy posters: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt look street-smart

Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is all set to hit the theaters on February 14, 2019. While the audience is waiting to watch Ranveer and Alia together on the celluloid for the first time, the makers have teased them with the posters of the movie.

On Wednesday, Simmba actor Ranveer took to his official Twitter handle and shared a poster of himself from Gully Boy. He plays the role of a street rapper in the movie. The poster has Ranveer standing in a street wearing the same hoodie which we saw in the first few photos from the sets of the film. The lyrics which are probably written by Ranveer’s character are also inscribed on the poster. The tagline of the film reads, “Apna Time Aayega (Our time will come)”.

Sharing the poster, Ranveer wrote, “The voice of the streets. #GullyBoy #14thFeb.” A few minutes later he shared another poster which features female lead of the film Alia Bhatt as well. The poster looks impressive as both Alia and Ranveer are immersed in their characters.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Alia shared the first poster of the movie which had Ranveer’s back facing the camera and the lyrics of rap were written all over it. “Apna Time Aayega! #GullyBoy #14thFeb #2019,” she captioned the poster.

Even before its release, the Zoya Akhtar directorial is making headlines. The film was selected as part of the Berlinale Special programme at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival. The entire team of the film including producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar was ecstatic with the news.

Recently in an interview with indianexpress.com, Ranveer shared that he would have been extremely jealous if Gully Boy starred anyone apart from him. “I swear, if there was any other actor in this teaser and it wasn’t me, I would have been burnt to a crisp. I’d be so jealous. It is Mumbai. It’s hip-hop. It is me! (laughs),” he said.