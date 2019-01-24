Gully Boy music launch LIVE UPDATES

The music launch of Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy is being held in Mumbai. The film revolves around a street rapper, in Mumbai, who believes in expressing through his music.
The makers have released two tracks from the film so far, “Apna Time Aayega” and “Mere Gully Mein”.
Also Read | Mere Gully Mein: The Divine and Naezy track is a fresh sound for Bollywood and Apna Time Aayega: In this hard-hitting rap, Ranveer Singh sings of a better tomorrow
At the trailer launch of the film, director Zoya Akhtar shared that the journey of the film started when she first saw a video of the rap artiste Naezy. She had also shared that the film is “not a biopic of Divine and Naezy” but a fictional story.
Ranveer Singh on Tupac and Eminem
“I think Tupac’s All Eyez on Me was the first album that I had mugged up. And of course, when Eminem made this debut with My name is, he completely blew my mind. I very closely followed his music and he became one of my most favourite artists of all time,” Ranveer Singh said in a statement.
Divine and Naezy fans in attendance
Move aside, Ranveer Singh! Some fans are at the Gully Boy music launch for Divine and Naezy.
Fans are ready for Gully Boy music launch
The music launch of Gully Boy is being held at Richardson & Cruddas, JJ Road, Byculla. Fans are making a beeline for the venue.
Musical influences
“Rap used to naturally excite me. I think it was 3rd/4th standard when I first got into hip hop. I loved listening to Snoop Dog, Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G growing up and I have been into that kind of music ever since. I used to watch a lot of MTV and that’s where I first experienced it. There is a cousin of mine who migrated to the US and whenever he used to come down for summer holidays, he used to bring this music and we used to sit and hear it all the time,” Ranveer Singh said in a statement.
Ranveer Singh on hip-hop
“Hip-hop is something that is very alive inside me and always has been ever since I was a kid. I have a natural affinity and inclination towards it and I was thrilled to be in Zoya’s film because I had always wanted to do such a film,” Ranveer Singh said in a statement.