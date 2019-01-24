Gully Boy music launch LIVE UPDATES

The music launch of Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy is being held in Mumbai. The film revolves around a street rapper, in Mumbai, who believes in expressing through his music.

The makers have released two tracks from the film so far, “Apna Time Aayega” and “Mere Gully Mein”.

At the trailer launch of the film, director Zoya Akhtar shared that the journey of the film started when she first saw a video of the rap artiste Naezy. She had also shared that the film is “not a biopic of Divine and Naezy” but a fictional story.