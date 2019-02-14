Gully Boy movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Celebs laud Ranveer’s film

Starring Ranveer Singh in the role of a street rapper Murad, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy has hit the screens. Akhtar has said that the film is a work of fiction, but she was inspired by the story of underground rappers Divine and Naezy. Alongside Singh, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz.
The music of Gully Boy has been making waves ever since its release as the 18-track album brings together over 54 artists.
Ranveer Singh recently saw tremendous success with Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and with Gully Boy, the actor is on his way to prove once again that being versatile with his film choices is the key to his success.
'Gully Boy is a cinematic masterpiece'
Atul Kasbekar shared on Twitter, "#GullyBoy is a cinematic masterpiece#ZoyaAkhtar is in my book the best director in the country right now. The film is a technical and emotional triumph. Have no words to describe the brilliance of @RanveerOfficial n @aliaa08. This is 1 of the 10 best Hindi films that I’ve seen. Rarely does a film tick literally all d boxes n #GullyBoy does that hands down. From the angst n ‘hard’ poetry of the lyrics to the excellent support cast. Fantastic camera work, crisp editing and brilliant music, #GullyBoy is a piece of cinematic art India should be proud of"
'Each scene is magic unfurling'
Divya Dutta tweeted, "Just watched #gullyboy!! @ZoyaAkhtarOff take a bow!!! Each scene is magic unfurling!! Each actor, parexcellence!!! Thankyou n best wishes for this gem! @RanveerOfficial and how good are you in #gullyboy???you are giving brilliance another definition!! So sweetly you asked me, are you proud of me?? Well , do you give a choice?? You are the best sweetheart!! Keep rocking!"
'It’s a two time watch’
Rahul Bose wrote on Twitter, "Watched #GullyBoy yesterday. It takes you into a world you know nothing about & makes you care for its people, their lives, their futures. What more can an audience ask for? Superbly directed, spot on performances, great emotional highs and lows. And banging rap - music & lyrics. So go watch #GullyBoy To use the parlance of the trade in our industry, it’s a ‘two time watch’. Atleast. Congratulations #ZoyaAkhtar @ritesh_sid and @FarOutAkhtar You have hit it out of the park. Few more words on #GullyBoy. @RanveerOfficial finest work yet. Contained yet free, nuanced yet explosive. @aliaa08 A brilliant, achingly true performance, your heart breaks. The rest of the cast were perfectly pitched. Take a bow @jayoza : brilliant camerawork in a complex film."
Our verdict
This is a film to enjoy. In today’s India, to bring a Murad and Safeena, their Muslim-ness a matter-of-fact statement, into centre-stage, to give traction to those who live on the wrong side of the tracks, is an act of bravery. ‘Inka time aa gaya’. Rap along.
'What a brilliant story'
Kubbra Sait posted on Twitter, "Mere bhaiiiiiiiiiiiiiii aaaag laga diiii re!!!! The real hero of the Gully and the Ultimate Gangstah of Tinseltown! @RanveerOfficial #GullyBoy. Every single rapper and hip hopper of our country owns the soul of #GullyBoy thanks to @NaezyTheBaA @VivianDivine & #TigerBaby #ZoyaAkhtar it takes big B’s and huge dreams to make it ALL come true. MUBARAK Bhai log. Layered with love and garnished with simplicity. The pain, strain, struggle is real #GullyBoy what a brilliant story. What a kind narrative. Congratulations on a film, with a story that was waiting to be told. Hai! I am your fan @aliaa08 as Sanki Safeena, You transplanted my heart to you in #GullyBoy. The jewel in the crown @SiddhantChturvD boht hard meri jaan!! You chameleon you startled, stunned and ripped the screen!!! #GullyBoy ke sher McSher!!!! 🔥"