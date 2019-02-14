Gully Boy movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Celebs laud Ranveer’s film

Starring Ranveer Singh in the role of a street rapper Murad, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy has hit the screens. Akhtar has said that the film is a work of fiction, but she was inspired by the story of underground rappers Divine and Naezy. Alongside Singh, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz.

The music of Gully Boy has been making waves ever since its release as the 18-track album brings together over 54 artists.

Ranveer Singh recently saw tremendous success with Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and with Gully Boy, the actor is on his way to prove once again that being versatile with his film choices is the key to his success.