Gully Boy full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy is the latest victim of the notorious torrent website Tamilrockers. The Zoya Akhtar directorial was leaked just few hours afters its release on Thursday.

Also starring Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy is penned by Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The supporting cast includes Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Tamilrockers has been banned several times but a new domain crops up every time and people also access it through proxy servers. It has earned the ire of several high-profile movie production houses over the years particularly in the southern part of the country, from where it began.

But now, Bollywood and Hollywood are not safe. The site has even managed to upload HD copies of the movies.

Some of Tamilrockers’ recent victims include Uri: The Surgical Strike, Viswasam, Petta, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and The Accidental Prime Minister. Before that even Hollywood movies like Aquaman and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald were also found on the site.

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 was a prominent film that Tamilrockers leaked. After an appeal by producers Lyca Productions, the Madras High Court directed internet service providers to block 12,000 websites, more than 2000 among them operated by Tamilrockers alone.