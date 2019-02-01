Movies in February: Gully Boy, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Total Dhamaal

2019 opened with a bang as Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike rocked the ticket counters. The month also offered films like Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister, Emraan Hashmi’s Why Cheat India and Kangana Ranaut directorial Manikarnika: Queen Of Jhansi.

Now, with February, Bollywood has yet again planned a happy time for cinephiles at the theaters. It has films from varied genres to offer this month. Here is a list of movies that will hit theaters during the month:

1. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Release Date: February 1

The Shelly Chopra Dhar directorial is the first movie to bring together the father-daughter duo of Sonam and Anil Kapoor on the silver screen. It also brings back the iconic onscreen couple of Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla after a long gap. The film, from the trailer, appears to be dealing with a same-sex relationship. It promises to be an unusual tale of romance between Sweety aka Sonam and her love interest who happens to be a girl. Will her love get acceptance from her family or will they turn against her?

2. Gully Boy

Release Date: February 14

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles is making the right kind of noise before its release. The film is inspired by the life of Mumbai-based rappers Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. For the movie, Ranveer has slipped into the role of an aspiring street rapper and Alia is presumably playing an aspiring doctor. The first song of the movie “Asli Hip Hop” has become a sensation among the youth. Also starring Kalki Koechlin, the film will the theaters on Valentine’s Day. It will premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival.

3. Total Dhamaal

Release Date: February 22

The third film in the Dhamaal franchise, multi-starrer Total Dhamaal brings back the iconic onscreen pair of Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor after a gap of 18 years. The comedy-drama also stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra, Mahesh Manjrekar, Esha Gupta and Johny Lever. Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal was earlier scheduled for December 7 release.