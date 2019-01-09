Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar: Ranveer Singh is extremely sensitive

The trailer of much-awaited film Gully Boy was launched in Mumbai. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. At the event, Zoya Akhtar spoke about Ranveer, the inspiration behind Gully Boy and much more. Here are the excerpts:

On Ranveer Singh:

Advertising

Ranveer Singh is a method actor. If he has to rap all day, he can rap all day. Ranveer is the energizing bunny, but he is extremely sensitive and has a very high IQ. When you are shooting with him, he throws all his energy in the first take, and then he gets into the character.

On how Gully Boy began:

I was editing Dil Dhadakne do. And my editor showed me a video of Naezy. He is a rap artiste. It was authentic desi rap, and the journey of Gully Boy started.

Also read | Gully Boy trailer: Rapper Ranveer Singh steals the show

On trying to challenge stereotypes:

When Rima and I started writing the script, we figured that these guys are very authentic, positive, hopeful and optimistic. They are out to change the world for the better, and that from them is very contagious.

Inspiration behind Gully Boy:

This is not a biopic of Divine and Naezy. It is a fictional story. It is inspired by Naezy and Divine. They have helped me a lot by showing me their life. I have made a story that has inspired me. I don’t know what inspired whom. Everybody takes what they need out of a film. I had met an eighty-year-old woman who told me that watching Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara inspired her and made her take the London trip that she always wanted to do. So, anything can inspire anyone.

Also read | Ranveer Singh on Gully Boy: Collaborating with Divine and other rappers has been an experience of a lifetime

Need of platform for artistes:

Advertising

International artistes are big because they are promoted. Our artistes are big. They have a great following. We need to give them a platform.