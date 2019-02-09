Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt make a splash at the Berlin Film Festival

Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is just a week away from its theatrical release. The film will hit the theatres on February 14. But before that, it is all set for its world premiere at the ongoing Berlin Film Festival. And, to witness the prestigious moment, Ranveer, Alia and Zoya recently flew to Berlin.

Ranveer, Alia and Zoya took to their social media handles to share photos from the film fest. In one of the photos, we see them bursting into laughter, while other pictures have the stylish actors striking a pose. “Don’t even try and knock me off my loubs 🌟👠,” reads the caption of one of the pictures shared by Alia.

Gully Boy is a film that chronicles the life of the street rappers of Mumbai. It is loosely inspired from the lives of Mumbai rappers Naezy and Divine. The music of the movie has already become something of a sensation.

The musical drama was selected as a part of the Berlinale Special programme. As part of the Official Programme, Berlinale screens recent works by contemporary filmmakers, as well as documentaries, among other features.

Talking about the film at the trailer launch event, director Zoya had said, “This is not a biopic of Divine and Naezy. It is a fictional story. It is inspired by Naezy and Divine. They have helped me a lot by showing me their life. I have made a story that has inspired me. I don’t know what inspired whom. Everybody takes what they need out of a film.”

The 69th Berlin Film Festival began on February 7 and will conclude on February 17.