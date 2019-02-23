Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi receives appreciation from Amitabh Bachchan

Musical drama Gully Boy’s breakout star Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher has been at the receiving end of a ton of accolades after his stellar act in the Zoya Akhtar directorial.

Siddhant, who plays Ranveer Singh’s guide, close friend and mentor, MC Sher in the movie, recently received an appreciation note from Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The talented actor took to Instagram to share the big milestone of his life with his followers. Responding to Senior Bachchan’s generosity and warm gesture, Siddhant penned a few words of his own in Hindi which roughly translates to, “Respected Sir, Greetings. Received your gift and blessings which is something I couldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams. Words fall short. This is a great moment of pride for me. And now I just wish to touch your blessed feet.”

Siddhant had shared two pictures on his social media. In one picture, he is seen holding the bouquet and letter from Big B, while the second photo is a close-up of the said letter.

The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer has been garnering rave reviews from critics and the audience alike. Just in its second week, and the film has already joined the Rs 100 crore club.