Gulabo Sitabo writer Juhi Chaturvedi: Mirza is an amalgamation of our society at large

Juhi Chaturvedi, who has written the story, screenplay and dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo, talks about the origins of Gulabo Sitabo, her fascination for home and the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb that she has paid an ode to with the Shoojit Sircar directorial.

Who came first? Mirza, Baanke or Lucknow?

The beginning is, of course, Mirza. The absolute, ultimate crookedness of Mirza. Why is the character like this? Where is he like this? Can he be elsewhere? Those are the secondary questions.

You are from Lucknow. You understand its world on a personal level. Did you meet people like Mirza in your time there that perhaps he became the amalgamation of all of them?

Mirza is not just an amalgamation of the people I met in Lucknow. He is an amalgamation of our society at large. It’s not one man. Mirza is representing a certain kind of characteristic, a feature of our society irrespective of the strata. Such people will be anywhere. When you see the film, you will know what I mean. The thought behind the film, the satire is at a much larger space. Yes, it is set in Lucknow, in its galli, mohala and chowk because the story has to be set somewhere and it felt most authentic here.

But Mirza is not one man. He is a very big portion of the people we have come across at some point in our life. So is Baankey and everyone else. I wish I could tell you everything. But do remember the point the film is trying to make. Mirza and Baankey are just some characters here, but the crux is larger than that.

You said in an interview that Gulabo Sitabo is your most natural writing yet. Why is it? Because of the familiarity with its world, or is there something more to it?

When I say natural, I mean that we all have come across these kinds of people in various forms throughout our lives. You will meet various people who make you think, ‘Arey, what kind of man is he?’ Forget me. When you watch the film, you will know what I am saying.

And it’s natural also because like you rightly said that this milieu is inside me. I have interacted with it at a very different level.

Did the thought of paying homage to the Gulabo Sitabo glove puppetry art of Uttar Pradesh with the title exist since the beginning?

The title of the film in the beginning was very different. It wasn’t this. It was more towards the whole essence of the film. I usually do that. For me, the entire film needs to have a title so that it points towards it and at no point, I falter. So there was a working title, but when Shoojit was going through folk songs, videos and I was showing him the language of Lucknow, so I showed him this (Gulabo Sitabo puppet art).

Since I have grown up with it, I didn’t bother talking about it because you just know it. As an outsider, I might show interest in something and find out, and that’s exactly what happened with Shoojit. He found it so hilarious, and he couldn’t stop laughing. He found out that it was a dying art. For me, it was like, ‘Ghar ke saamne gali, mohalle mei katputli wale nikalte hain Gulabo Sitabo ka gaana gaate hue.’

When something’s so natural to me, it doesn’t intrigue me. Gulabo Sitabo puppets were these two wives of a man always bickering with each other. Those two could be anyone- sisters, friends. So, Shoojit suggested we keep this title, and I was like, ‘Are you serious?’

When a man writes a man’s world versus a woman doing the same, I believe things change. How do you look back at creating the world of Mirza and Baankey?

While I was writing, of course, I didn’t think like, ‘Oh, I am a woman writing about men.’ I write about my expectations of a man, my observations about a man and my feelings of being let down by a man. I write from my understanding of that species, which is very difficult to understand. I don’t think I observe them as a woman. I write from my mind. Mind observes. I don’t see it through gender. Gulabo Sitabo is written by a woman, but it’s directed by a man and played by two men. So, they must be agreeing with me!

Science says men and women have the same minds. Of course, what comes into play later is the conditioning. So, I think what separates one person from another is the mind, not the gender.

Is it easy to separate gender from what you are creating?

I think it is. I think who creates is not a man or a woman. It is the mind, the mind of a superbly sensitive person. I will give you the example of Paatal Lok. Hathoda Tyagi decides to not kill Sanjeev Mehra when he realises he is a dog lover. Now that thought has come from the mind of a man (Sudip Sharma). Or Masaan, which has been directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. Do you think a woman would not have shown that scene where Devi (Richa Chadha) goes to a hotel to meet her boyfriend, thinking, ‘Oh I am a woman, I can’t show a woman in such a scene?’ So, I don’t think it is like that. Zoya Akhtar wrote Gully Boy and Luck By Chance but can you tell a woman has written it?

The current climate makes it impossible to not notice that your two characters always fighting with each other are from different faiths.

I know there is a reality that our country is seeing today. There are things happening and that is the truth. But what’s also true is that there are many pockets in the same country, where you don’t know when Hindi ends and Urdu begins. It’s called Ganga-Jamuni. I have lived this reality which is very different from what’s happening today. Where Kathak from a courtesan dance form becomes as part of celebration of Lord Krishna and Radha’s love. Where ghazal ends and thumri begins.

Of course, there is conditioning. Different things are taught to people at home. To run a society, we have created these situations, these conveniences that ‘Hum aise hain, aur woh aise hain’. But I have experienced something else.

Was it a conscious decision to have Baankey’s religion different?

No. It didn’t occur to me that he was of separate faith because it’s that natural for me. It’s inside me. This is the world I have lived in.

Even if subtly, are you making a comment on how the two faiths can co-exist, that they might bicker but share the same roof?

If that’s your takeaway from the film, I will be more than happy. But like I said Mirza and Baankey are just characters. The ethos of the film is larger.

In Piku, it was Kolkata’s ancestral home that Bhashkor didn’t want to part ways with. Here it is Fatima Mahal that Mirza cannot let go of. What’s with you and the love for home?

Also, if you remember, in Vicky Donor, Vicky leaves his home after marriage and goes to stay with Ashima, which was her condition before getting married. And he is extremely uncomfortable. And then his Biji wonderfully tells him that they can take care of themselves. In October, we didn’t get to show much, but Dan shares his space with strangers, and he has to make adjustments and goes through changes. So, home is precious to me.

Especially in the current COVID times, home is our safe haven! (laughs) You wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. In that sense, Gulabo Sitabo is quite timely!

