Gulabo Sitabo trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan liven up this quirky comedy

The trailer of Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, is out, and it looks like a quirky comedy. Set in Lucknow, here, Bachchan plays a landlord who lives in an old haveli and Khurrana plays his tenant.

The two share a relationship that’s full of sarcasm as they can’t stand each other. Bachchan’s character wants to get rid of his tenant but Khurrana just wouldn’t leave. To make this comedy more lively, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala among others.

Gulabo Sitabo director Shoojit Sircar earlier told PTI, “Ayushmann is family, Mr Bachchan has become a dear friend. Juhi is writing again after October, Ronnie is producing in a row. My cinematographer Abhik Mukhopadhyay is coming back and Shantanu Moitra is returning as music director. We understand each other very well. Our camaraderie is very good on the sets. That is what makes it most important that you enjoy the process and method. You talk, you debate.”

Gulabo Sitabo was earlier planned as a theatrical release, but due to the ongoing lockdown, the film is being released on Amazon Prime Video.

While the move of releasing the film on an OTT platform was welcomed by filmmakers, theater owners expressed their displeasure about the same.

Gulabo Sitabo starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 12.