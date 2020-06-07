Gulabo Sitabo’s producers: Plagiarism allegation ‘deliberate attempt to malign Juhi Chaturvedi and damage film’

Gulabo Sitabo stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo: Rising Sun Films) Gulabo Sitabo stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo: Rising Sun Films)

Rising Sun Films, the production house of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri, has responded to the allegations of plagiarism against Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo.

The statement reads, “To begin with, Juhi’s concept for the film was registered in 2018, much before the contest. Furthermore, Juhi never received a copy of the supposedly copied script. This has been independently confirmed by the script writing contest organizers as well. Lastly, our film’s story is different from that sent out in the notice. It is surprising how grave allegations are being made solely on the basis of a 2 minute 41 second trailer.

The statement continues, “On May 29th, SWA ruled in favour of Juhi. Clearly the allegers are upset as the SWA decision didn’t go in their favor. Releasing the notice to the press, harassing us on social media, seems to be a deliberate attempt to malign Juhi and damage the film. We have full faith in our film. At this time, when we have taken the bold decision to release the film on OTT, these baseless allegations only create unnecessary controversy. We request the press to stand by us and condemn the behavior of these allegers and their lawyer for resorting to such tactics only for press, limelight and ulterior motives.”

Late screenwriter Rajeev Aggrawal’s son Akira had earlier sent a legal notice to the producers of Gulabo Sitabo according to reports.

Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. The longtime collaborators have also worked together in Piku, Vicky Donor and October.

Gulabo Sitabo will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 12.

