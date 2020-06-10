Gulabo Sitabo news on June 10: Bhumi nails Big B’s tongue twister challenge and more

Gulabo Sitabo star Amitabh Bachchan challenged Bhumi Pednekar on Tuesday. Gulabo Sitabo star Amitabh Bachchan challenged Bhumi Pednekar on Tuesday.

With just two days left for the release of Gulabo Sitabo, its lead star Amitabh Bachchan has come up with a unique way of promoting the Shoojit Sircar directorial. Amitabh Bachchan has challenged his co-star Ayushmann Khurrana and a bunch of other Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar to try a Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister.

Khurrana, who was the first one to respond to the challenge, nailed it and further nominated his friends from the industry like Karan Johar and Taapsee Pannu. The upcoming satire, written by Juhi Chaturvedi, features Bachchan and Khurrana as the ever-bickering landlord and tenant.

This is the first time the two actors are sharing screen space in a film. They have collaborated with Shoojit and Juhi in individual capacities earlier – Bachchan did Piku and Ayushmann starred in Vicky Donor.

Gulabo Sitabo releases on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, becoming the first mainstream Bollywood film to bypass a theatrical release, in an after-effect of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.