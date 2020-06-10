scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
COVID19
Gulabo Sitabo news on June 10: Bhumi nails Big B’s tongue twister challenge and more

Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles, begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 12.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Updated: June 10, 2020 11:13:53 am
gulabo sitabo amitabh bachchan bhumi pednekar Gulabo Sitabo star Amitabh Bachchan challenged Bhumi Pednekar on Tuesday.

With just two days left for the release of Gulabo Sitabo, its lead star Amitabh Bachchan has come up with a unique way of promoting the Shoojit Sircar directorial. Amitabh Bachchan has challenged his co-star Ayushmann Khurrana and a bunch of other Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar to try a Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister.

Khurrana, who was the first one to respond to the challenge, nailed it and further nominated his friends from the industry like Karan Johar and Taapsee Pannu. The upcoming satire, written by Juhi Chaturvedi, features Bachchan and Khurrana as the ever-bickering landlord and tenant.

This is the first time the two actors are sharing screen space in a film. They have collaborated with Shoojit and Juhi in individual capacities earlier – Bachchan did Piku and Ayushmann starred in Vicky Donor.

Gulabo Sitabo releases on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, becoming the first mainstream Bollywood film to bypass a theatrical release, in an after-effect of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

11:13 (IST)10 Jun 2020
Bhumi Pednekar takes up Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister challenge

Acepting Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister, Bhumi today posted on Instagram her attempt.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has posted on Instagram a tongue twister challenge to promote Gulabo Sitabo, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 12.

