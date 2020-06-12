scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 11, 2020
Gulabo Sitabo movie release LIVE UPDATES

Here's what critics, celebrities and fans are saying about Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | Updated: June 12, 2020 5:07:15 am
Gulabo Sitabo Gulabo Sitabo is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles, Gulabo Sitabo is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film by Shoojit Sircar was earlier supposed to have a theatrical release, but due to the theaters being closed nationwide, the film has been released digitally.

Gulabo Sitabo is set in Lucknow. Here, Amitabh Bachchan plays Mirza who owns an old haveli. Khurrana plays his tenant Baanke who just won’t vacate the place. The film also stars Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala among others.

This is Ayushmann Khurrana’s second collaboration with Shoojit Sircar. Khurrana made his Hindi film debut with Sircar in Vicky Donor. Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan have earlier collaborated on films like Piku and Pink.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo.

05:07 (IST)12 Jun 2020
'Very simple & realistic with fine performances'

Film producer G Dhananjayan tweeted, "#GulaboSitabo Watched the film. Very simple & realistic with fine performances from #AmitabhBachchan ji & #ayushmankhurana ... worth watching for it's simplicity 👍 check out in @PrimeVideoIN"

04:53 (IST)12 Jun 2020
'I was lost in Big B's portrayal of Mirza’

Director Vishal Mishra posted on Twitter, 'Once again a diverse role without his trademark baritone & so much prosthetic and yet he delivers - take a bow @SrBachchan, I loved & was lost in portrayal of ‘Mirza’ so much that I didn’t miss the legend Bachchan at all #GulaboSitabo! A must watch @PrimeVideoIN @ShoojitSircar'

Gulabo Sitabo writer Juhi Chaturvedi was accused of plagiarism, but these were vehemently denied by the film's team. They issued a statement regarding the same that read, "To begin with, Juhi’s concept for the film was registered in 2018, much before the contest. Furthermore, Juhi never received a copy of the supposedly copied script. This has been independently confirmed by the script writing contest organizers as well. Lastly, our film’s story is different from that sent out in the notice. It is surprising how grave allegations are being made solely on the basis of a 2 minute 41 second trailer."

