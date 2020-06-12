Gulabo Sitabo movie release LIVE UPDATES

Gulabo Sitabo is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Gulabo Sitabo is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles, Gulabo Sitabo is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film by Shoojit Sircar was earlier supposed to have a theatrical release, but due to the theaters being closed nationwide, the film has been released digitally.

Gulabo Sitabo is set in Lucknow. Here, Amitabh Bachchan plays Mirza who owns an old haveli. Khurrana plays his tenant Baanke who just won’t vacate the place. The film also stars Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala among others.

This is Ayushmann Khurrana’s second collaboration with Shoojit Sircar. Khurrana made his Hindi film debut with Sircar in Vicky Donor. Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan have earlier collaborated on films like Piku and Pink.