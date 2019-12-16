Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana film Gulabo Sitabo gets a new release date

Gulabo Sitabo was previously suppose to hit the theatres on April 24, 2020. Gulabo Sitabo was previously suppose to hit the theatres on April 24, 2020.

The release of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo has been preponed by a week and will now be releasing on April 17, 2020, the makers said on Monday.

The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, was earlier suppose to hit the theatres on April 24 next year.

Gulabo Sitabo, set in Lucknow, is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar’s longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. They have worked together on Vicky Donor, Piku and his last directorial venture October.

Khurrana teams up with Sircar after the 2012 hit Vicky Donor, which was the actor’s debut in Bollywood.

Sircar has previously directed Bachchan in Piku.

Gulabo Sitabo, a Rising Sun Films Production, is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

