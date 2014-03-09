‘Gulaab Gang’ an important milestone of career: Atul

Atul Srivastava has done minor roles in films like ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ and ‘Bhootnath’.

After gaining appreciation for his minor roles in films like ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, Munna Bhai MBBS’ and ‘Bhootnath’, actor Atul Srivastava says his character in Soumik Sen’s ‘Gulaab Gang’ is an important milestone of his career.

Atul, 52, believes that his portrayal of a corrupt Block Development Officer in the movie, which released this Friday, will be appreciated by the audience.

“I am getting good reviews about his work in Gulaab Gang. In the movie I get into a tiff with the Gulaab Gang leader Rajjo (Madhuri Dikshit), as I am playing a corrupt officer who charges bribe from the villagers to provide them electricity,” Atul told PTI.

Talking about his working experience with Madhuri, Atul said, “Madhuri is a brilliant actor, and working with her has been a great learning experience for me.”

This year Atul will deliver three more releases. In April ‘Chal Bhag’ will be released in the direction of Prakash Sainy, in which Atul plays a constable.

Trained in acting from the Bharatendu Natya Academy in Lucknow, Atul will next play a protagonist in a film based on a story by Ravindranath Tagore – ‘Daak Ghar’. The film is titled – ‘Agar-magar, lekin, kintu-parantu’. Pradeep Das will direct the film.

Apart from these Atul will be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Bombay Velvet’ and Johny Walker’s son’s ‘Chahe Mujhe Koi Junglee Kahe’ under Bombay Talkies productions.

