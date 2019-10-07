Gul Panag shares two decade old photo, internet says she’s timeless

Actor Gul Panag, who was recently seen in The Family Man, has been spending some family time in Maldives lately. Recently, Gul took to her Instagram handle to share a ‘then and now’ photo which basically shows how Gul has managed to stay fit over the years.

While one image shows a much younger Gul sporting a black swimsuit, the other picture shows the present-day Gul wearing the same swimsuit from over two decades ago.

Gul shared the photo with a caption that read, “Then and now. Back in Maldives after twenty years!! My @marksandspencer swimsuit still going strong.”

Comments flooded on the post with her followers exclaiming how the actor has not aged a day. While one user wrote, “You are timeless,” another stated, “It looks like two pics of the same day….amazing.”

Gul, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 movie Dhoop, is primarily known for her work in movies like Dor, Manorama Six Feet Under, Turning 30 and Student of the Year 2 among others. Gul was last seen in the Amazon Prime Original series The Family Man wherein she essayed the role of Agent Saloni.

The Family Man is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.