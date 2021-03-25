Gul Panag shares her wedding lehenga look from Miss Patiala pageant — that she lost

Actor Gul Panag on Thursday shared a throwback photo from her beauty pageant days. No, not the Miss India pageant, but from the time when she participated in 1998’s Miss Patiala contest. Gul looks vibrant and fresh in the old photo, donning a yellow lehenga.

Stating that she wore her cousin’s wedding lehenga to the contest, Gul wrote, “Throwback to my first beauty pageant. Miss Patiala. Circa 1998. Which I didn’t win. I thought it might be good practice for the @missindiaorg Miss India. It was held in a cinema hall. I think it was called Narain (left after Fuara Chowk, on the way to Leela Bhawan). I wore my cousin @simritkaur34 ‘s wedding lehenga (wonder why she indulged me, and why I wore it @simranpotnis).”

Gul added that she had no sense of hair and make-up then, writing that the same is evident from the image she posted.

“Any way, no sense of hair and make up as you can see. Also heavily influenced by the unibrow trend that @kajol rocked in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which we bunked college to watch. In the same cinema hall. Well I can say, I have come a long way. At least on the hair and makeup front. I was sorting my original education documents- BA, MA and found this photo in that folder. P.S. if someone was in Patiala in 96-98 can you please help me with the name of the cinema hall? It’s really bothering me that I can’t remember,” Gul wrote as she concluded her throwback post.

On the work front, Gul Panag was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok and the MX Player show Pawan and Pooja.