scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Latest news

Gul Panag shares her wedding lehenga look from Miss Patiala pageant — that she lost

Gul Panag shared an adorable throwback photo of herself on her Instagram page of the time when she had participated in the Miss Patiala contest while sporting Kajol's unibrow trend.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 25, 2021 4:40:32 pm
gul panagGul Panag shared this adorable photo on her Instagram page. (Photo: Instagram/Gul Panag)

Actor Gul Panag on Thursday shared a throwback photo from her beauty pageant days. No, not the Miss India pageant, but from the time when she participated in 1998’s Miss Patiala contest. Gul looks vibrant and fresh in the old photo, donning a yellow lehenga.

Stating that she wore her cousin’s wedding lehenga to the contest, Gul wrote, “Throwback to my first beauty pageant. Miss Patiala. Circa 1998. Which I didn’t win. I thought it might be good practice for the @missindiaorg Miss India. It was held in a cinema hall. I think it was called Narain (left after Fuara Chowk, on the way to Leela Bhawan). I wore my cousin @simritkaur34 ‘s wedding lehenga (wonder why she indulged me, and why I wore it @simranpotnis).”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Gul added that she had no sense of hair and make-up then, writing that the same is evident from the image she posted.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gul Panag (@gulpanag)

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Any way, no sense of hair and make up as you can see. Also heavily influenced by the unibrow trend that @kajol rocked in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which we bunked college to watch. In the same cinema hall. Well I can say, I have come a long way. At least on the hair and makeup front. I was sorting my original education documents- BA, MA and found this photo in that folder. P.S. if someone was in Patiala in 96-98 can you please help me with the name of the cinema hall? It’s really bothering me that I can’t remember,” Gul wrote as she concluded her throwback post.

On the work front, Gul Panag was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok and the MX Player show Pawan and Pooja.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Janhvi Kapoor joins sister Khushi Kapoor in LA
Janhvi Kapoor joins sister Khushi in the US, see her stunning photos

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 25: Latest News

Advertisement
x