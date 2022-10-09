Gul Panag says Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu will become part of active politics

Actor Gul Panag, who plays the role of a lawyer, Zaina Mistry, in her upcoming web series Good Bad Girl, recently said that a lot of actors from the industry will dive into active politics in a few years. According to Gul, Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu are the two women who have the spine to make it in politics.

In an interview with ETimes, Gul said that she can see a lot of actors entering the political arena and Kangana will definitely be a part of it. “I am not seeing any guys with spunk, but these two women (Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu) I believe have spine. I don’t agree with everything Kangana says. In fact, I disagree with a lot of what she says but the woman has a lot of spine. So, I won’t be surprised if the two of them end up in politics,” she said.

Gul Panag, who essays the role of a lawyer in Good Bad Girl, holds a law degree in real life. Talking about practicing law in the future, Gul told Hindustan Times, “I have no intention of practicing it in near future. I have been interested in many things. I did my master’s in critical science two years ago. I got my pilot’s license two years ago.”

Directed by Abhishek Sengupta and created by Vikas Bahl & Chaitally Parmar, Good Bad Girl is all set to premiere on SonyLIV October 14. The show also stars Samridhi Dewan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Sheeba Chadha, Aradhya Aanjna, Namrata Sheth, Soham Majumdar, Rajendra Sethi and Zain Khan Durrani.