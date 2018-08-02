Gul Panag welcomed a baby boy six months back

Nihal is Gul Panag’s first child. Nihal is Gul Panag’s first child.

Dor actor Gul Panag is the mother of a six month old baby boy Nihal. The latest update about the actor has come as a surprise to many as Gul kept her pregnancy under wraps. Married to pilot Rishi Attari for seven years now, Nihal is the couple’s first child.

Opening up about her new role in life, Panag told Mumbai Mirror, “Rishi and I have always valued our privacy. Becoming parents is a special experience and we decided that we’d like to go through it without the distraction of public attention. Family and close friends knew about Nihal but we refrained from posting anything on the social media.”

The 39-year-old actor also explained the meaning of her son Nihal’s name. “Nihal means joy, success and victory that comes with the blessings of God. Rishi and I believe that leading principled, good lives leads to true and lasting success so the name resonated with us,” she said.

Gul Panag with husband Rishi Attari. Gul Panag with husband Rishi Attari.

Like any other mother, Panag is also dealing with sleepless nights. She describes her last six months with her little one as a roller coaster ride.

Gul Panag has been appreciated for her roles in movies like Dor, Dhoop, Manorama Six Feet Under, Hello and Ab Tak Chhappan 2. She has been a part of films that have been high on content and not very commercial.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd