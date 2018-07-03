Gul Makai motion poster: Malala Yousafzai fights for education

Gul Makai is based on the life of Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai Gul Makai is based on the life of Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai

The first look of Gul Makai, which is inspired by the life of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, has finally been revealed. The film has been directed by Amjad Khan. Amjad says Gul Makai is a tribute from his side to everything that Malala represents and has achieved as a young and inspiring icon. The movie’s name is derived from the pseudonym that Malala had used while writing blogs about her life in the Swat valley for BBC Urdu.

The poster features TV actor Reem Shaikh as the Nobel prize winner with a book in her hand which upon opening, explodes. The poster speaks volumes about the awe-inspiring life of the young activist. In the motion poster, one can hear Kabir Bedi’s voice booming in the background, introducing Malala’s character with the words, ” This is about those times when the Taliban was destroying Pakistan and Afghanistan in the name of Jihad and religion. When from a very small village in Pakistan, a voice arose.”

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Gul Makai accounts the courageous journey and struggle of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, from her humble upbringing in the Swat Valley to her becoming the champion for free education to all. Gul Makai is a small tribute to this lion-hearted girl who is in every essence a global citizen championing a cause that transcends boundaries, caste, religion and geography.” The cast of the film includes names like Divya Dutta, Reem Shaikh, Mukesh Rishi, Abhimanyu Singh and Ajaz Khan.

In 2012, Malala survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban following the blog which she had written for BBC Urdu that described her life under the Taliban regime in detail. Malala, along with two other girls, was shot by a gunman, who after the doing the deed, had fled the scene.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd