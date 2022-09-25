Guests at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding can click pictures as they ditch the ‘no phone policy’

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s wedding next month is currently the talk of the town and the couple’s wedding preparations are in full swing. From their matchbox shaped wedding invite to them ditching the ‘No phone policy,’ there is a new update on their wedding every day.

According to recent reports, the couple has skipped the ‘no phone policy’ as they don’t want to put their guests under any restrictions. Their wedding invitation read, “Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don’t worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real time.” A paparazzi account mentioned that, “The actors strongly feel that people can be at more ease when they don’t have restrictions on them. They want people to have their phones and still have a good time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

‘No phone policy’ has recently become a trend in Bollywood with Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina-Vicky among others opting for it.

The quirky wedding invitation caught everyone’s attention. It is designed in the shape of a match box and it reads, “couple matches.” It also has an illustration of Richa and Ali riding the bicycle while dressed in a traditional attire.

Reports suggest that Richa will land in Delhi on September 27 after which the wedding festivities will start. The couple is all set to get married on October 4. The duo was originally set to be wedded in April 2020, but due to Covid it was postponed. The couple has been in a relationship for nearly a decade.