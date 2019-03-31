GQ Style and Culture Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh steals the show

GQ Style and Culture Awards 2019 saw the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. From Ranveer Singh to Anushka Sharma, stars made a grand entry at the event, which celebrated their contribution to cinema in the year gone by. And of course, if Ranveer is at an event, madness follows.

During the event, Ranveer performed “Asli Hip Hop” a track from his recent blockbuster, Gully Boy. Later, the actor performed exclusively for the media and audience. This time, it was Super Woman aka Lilly Singh who joined Ranveer on the stage as he sang “Apna Time Aayega”.

While Ranveer Singh took home the Most Stylish Man award, Rajkummar Rao won the Rule-breaker of the Year award.

Check out some photos and videos from GQ Style and Culture Awards 2019:

Our Most Stylish Man is a man of multiple talents. #GQStyleAwards @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/zGgNvON0p2 — GQ India (@gqindia) March 30, 2019

GQ India also tweeted a video of Ranveer Singh and his Padmaavat co-star Jim Sarbh’s bromance at the event.