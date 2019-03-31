GQ Style and Culture Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh steals the show

Toggle Menu
Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Rajkummar Rao and other B-town celebrities attended GQ Style and Culture Awards 2019.

GQ Style and Culture Awards 2019: Celebrities put their best foot forward at the event. (Source: APH Images)

GQ Style and Culture Awards 2019 saw the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. From Ranveer Singh to Anushka Sharma, stars made a grand entry at the event, which celebrated their contribution to cinema in the year gone by. And of course, if Ranveer is at an event, madness follows.

During the event, Ranveer performed “Asli Hip Hop” a track from his recent blockbuster, Gully Boy. Later, the actor performed exclusively for the media and audience. This time, it was Super Woman aka Lilly Singh who joined Ranveer on the stage as he sang “Apna Time Aayega”.

While Ranveer Singh took home the Most Stylish Man award, Rajkummar Rao won the Rule-breaker of the Year award.

Check out some photos and videos from GQ Style and Culture Awards 2019:

Ranveer Singh at the GQ Style and Culture Awards 2019. (Express photo: APH Images)
Zoya Akhtar
Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar marked her presence at the GQ Style and Culture Awards 2019. (Source: APH Images)
anushka sharma
Anushka Sharma made a stylish appearance at the GQ Style and Culture Awards 2019. (Source: APH Images)
Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao won the Rule-breaker of the Year award at the GQ Style and Culture Awards 2019. (Source: APH Images)
Nora Fatehi photo
Nora Fatehi proved black is always going to be in style at the GQ Style and Culture Awards 2019. (Source: APH Images)
Taapsee Pannu photo
Taapsee Pannu went all red for GQ Style and Culture Awards 2019. (Source: APH Images)
Vijay Varma, Sapna Pabbi, Amyra Dastur and Aparshakti Khurrana at GQ Style and Culture Awards 2019. (Source: GQ India/Twitter)
sanya malhotra and fatima sana shaikh at GQ Style award
Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra with Mandira Bedi at the GQ Style and Culture Awards 2019. (Source: GQ India/Twitter)
Jim Sarbh at GQ Style and Culture Awards 2019. (Source: GQ India/Twitter)
radhika apte at GQ style awards 2019
Radhika Apte awarded Most Stylish Man award to Ranveer Singh at the GQ Style and Culture Awards 2019. (Source: GQ India/Twitter)
rANVEER SINGH PHOTOS
Ranveer Singh won Most Stylish Man award. (Source: GQ India/Twitter)

GQ India also tweeted a video of Ranveer Singh and his Padmaavat co-star Jim Sarbh’s bromance at the event.

