GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018: Nawazuddin Siddiqui wins Actor of the Year, Saif Ali Khan is style legend

Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff and other Bollywood celebrities won big at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 held on Thursday evening in Mumbai. In attendance were celebrities from the world of sports, fashion and cinema. Celebrating the tenth anniversary of its launch in India, the international men’s magazine honoured talent from different walks of life.

The red carpet of the award night was graced by the likes of Sonakshi Sinha, Soha Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, Nushrat Bharucha, Isabelle Kaif and many others from the Hindi film industry. Deepika Padukone won the award of Creative Personality and Saif Ali Khan walked away with the trophy of GQ Style Legend. Radhika Apte received Woman of the Year and Tiger Shroff was adjudged Entertainer of the Year.

Karan Johar and Deepika Padukone slay at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018.

Radhika Apte won the Woman of the Year award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018.

Rajkumar Hirani and Nawazuddin Siddiqui won big at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018.

Vicky Kaushal got recognised for his outstanding achievement at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018.

Saif Ali Khan is the Style Legend at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018.

Isabelle Kaif attened the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018.

Diana Penty at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018.

Tiger Shroff won the Entertainer of the Year award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018.

Esha Gupta and Chitrangda Singh strike a pose at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018.

Sonakshi Sinha was also present at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018.

Nora Fatehi at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018.

Huma Qureshi at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018.

Actor Nidhi Agerwal also attended the gala night of GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018.

Nushrat Bharucha looks stylish at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018.

Rajkumar Hirani, who helmed blockbuster movie Sanju, won the Director of the Year award. The latest heartthrob of the nation Vicky Kaushal was lauded for Outstanding Achievement. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has been basking in the success of Sacred Games and is now winning hearts with his portrayal of Sadat Hassan Manto, took home the Actor of the Year award.

