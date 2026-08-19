Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja withdraws divorce case

Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha has confirmed that Sunita Ahuja has withdrawn her divorce petition against the actor. Calling it “happy news”, Sinha said there was “no separation” between the couple. He also expressed regret that the matter had become public.

Govinda’s manager told SCREEN, “Sunita ji has withdrawn the divorce case against Govinda; there is no separation. Whatever she said, she felt that way at the time and has now taken the case back. It is happy news, and I like what she has done. My only regret is that the matter became very public, but these things happen. Govinda ji and the children are neutral about the decision. It is simply a case of someone realising their mistake and returning home, and that is a good thing. I hope God gives everyone such wisdom. Whatever happened was not good, but it is in the past now.”

Sunita had reportedly filed a divorce petition against Govinda at the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024, under Section 13(1)(i), (ia) and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty and desertion as grounds for dissolving their nearly 40-year marriage.

The latest development comes days after Govinda and Sunita Ahuja made headlines following a public exchange of allegations. Sunita had criticised the actor over his association with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, following which Govinda hit back at her.

Recently, when Govinda was spotted with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar while promoting their upcoming film, Sunita told the paparazzi, “Have you heard the proverb where they say, ‘Vinash kaale, vipreet buddhi’? He has lost his buddhi (mind). This is why he does these things. We can’t say anything. I want to question all Govinda fans who trolled me when I said he cheated on me. What do they have to tell me now? Don’t ask me anything anymore. I am not interested. Promotions happen after making a film; they should shoot first. What can I say? She is his daughter’s age, and he is hanging out with her. He should have some shame. There should at least be a standard. Your sugar daddy is so rich; at least wear proper clothes. Look at us; we have great style.”

Also Read – ‘Everyone will see your real face’: Govinda calls out wife Sunita for her abusive comments

Reacting to Sunita’s allegations, Govinda also spoke with the paparazzi and said, “Sunita ji, you are abusing a lot these days. If people get inspired by you…everyone will see your real face. Youngsters will look at you and the way you behave; they will follow it. What if people start abusing you like that? We will be embarrassed if that happens. Don’t do this. You have made the name of mothers and sisters very cheap. This is not expected of you. I usually don’t take work outside, and now when I’m doing my own work, you are interfering in it. And when you were doing your own work, whether it was that food show or appearing in Lock Upp, after requesting Tina (their daughter), you somehow got me called and took my services. Anyway, that is your right. But ever since I started my film, you have been leaving no stone unturned to make me fall out of people’s hearts, to defame me, or to do something that affects my business. And as for this whole thing about age that you have started, let me remind you, for your education, that all the great artists in this country have worked with younger women. They received good films, name, fame, and respect, and they got opportunities to work with younger people, which is why they appeared young. For your own small interests, you are trying to harm a very big business. Everyone is aware of the group, the gang, that is behind you. So please, by making such statements and running these podcasts and insulting me like this… Please stay within your limits. This is my humble request to you.”

Story continues below this ad

Govinda and Sunita hinted at patch up during Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa

In June, Sunita Ahuja appeared on the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. When she got evicted, her husband Govinda came to receive her. On the show, Govinda said, “I believe there was a tough phase God brought on us. We came out of it, and I pray it doesn’t happen in the future. I am with her, and God willing, I will always be. Every person related to me, I love them all. Of course, she loves me. How would she be around for 40 years? See, we are in the film line; in the work we do, there are times when there is an invisible lock-up, and I am coming from there, so you don’t see those shackles. She has never faced hardships, and I pray it never happens in the future either. Sunita is like a child.”

As Sunita exited from Lock Upp 2, she clarified that she and Govinda are together and said, “My mind is clear after the show, and what I’ve learnt is that, whatever happens, it’s in the family. Said and done, keep it in the family.”

On the work front, while Govinda is making a film titled Roopa, Sunita Ahuja will be making her big-screen debut with her son Yash in an Ekta Kapoor film. The project is slated to release in September.