Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja calls Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah her ‘kids’: ‘I decided to forgive them’

Actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have long been at odds with their nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah. Last week, Sunita, Krushna and Kashmera had an emotional reunion on Laughter Chefs 3. In a recent interview, Sunita opened up about reuniting with Krushna and Kashmera after 14 years.

During a chat with Mid Day, Sunita said, “I finally reunited with Krushna and Kashmera. Vipul came to me twice, thrice inviting me to the show. I had spoken to Kashmera and Krushna earlier, but then I decided to do a surprise appearance, they were not informed that I was going. It was really nice to see them, they are my kids only. And it has been 14 years to the rift. I didn’t want to keep this burden in my heart so I decided to forgive them. I was so happy to see my grandchildren for the first time. They are so sweet and my heart was so happy seeing how they look like me. They are so good looking and god bless them.”