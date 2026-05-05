Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja calls Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah her ‘kids’: ‘I decided to forgive them’
Actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja recently opened up about her emotional reunion with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah on Laughter Chef 3.
Actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have long been at odds with their nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah. Last week, Sunita, Krushna and Kashmera had an emotional reunion on Laughter Chefs 3. In a recent interview, Sunita opened up about reuniting with Krushna and Kashmera after 14 years.
During a chat with Mid Day, Sunita said, “I finally reunited with Krushna and Kashmera. Vipul came to me twice, thrice inviting me to the show. I had spoken to Kashmera and Krushna earlier, but then I decided to do a surprise appearance, they were not informed that I was going. It was really nice to see them, they are my kids only. And it has been 14 years to the rift. I didn’t want to keep this burden in my heart so I decided to forgive them. I was so happy to see my grandchildren for the first time. They are so sweet and my heart was so happy seeing how they look like me. They are so good looking and god bless them.”
ALSO READ | Sunita Ahuja takes fresh dig at Govinda’s shooting incident, their separation: ‘When the husband goes to third party’
When asked about their differences, which led to Krushna Abhishek skipping an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, she replied, “Yes, in the past I was quite angry and that is why there were differences during Kapil’s show. Those were the times where I was actually hurt but now I have put it all in past. All I want to do is embrace my kids, love my grandchildren, love Kashmera and Krushna. We enjoyed shooting together on Laughter Chefs. I wish lots and lots of love and success to Krushna and Kashmera and all the love for my grandchildren.”
In the latest episode of Laughter Chefs 3, Krushna Abhishek was taken aback when Sunita Ahuja made a surprise entry. After an initial light-hearted exchange, the mood turned emotional as Kashmera Shah apologised for years of conflict and distance. The episode titled “Mami Day” also saw Sunita meeting Krushna’s children, making for a touching moment.
Krushna later called his sister Arti Singh to share the news, and she too grew emotional during the video call.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05