Govinda’s physiotherapist says Sunita Ahuja was never present during his therapy after gunshot incident: ‘He is in pain’

Govinda was all over the news in 2024 after he accidentally shot himself in the leg with his licensed gun. The actor was rushed to the hospital and was later discharged in a wheelchair. During his recovery, the veteran star also underwent physiotherapy as part of his treatment. Now, his physiotherapist, Dr Surabhi Dhanwala, has opened up about his health and the personal challenges he has been dealing with during this period.

Speaking to Galatta India, the doctor said, “Govinda had recently shot himself in the leg accidentally. It was around that time that I gave him therapy.” She further added, “He is a very strong personality. I have met him before the accident and even after it. He is extremely disciplined — he wakes up early, practices yoga, and maintains a routine. He is like a big brother to me. He had bruised his thighs.”

Talking about the actor’s personal life and the ongoing divorce rumours, Surabhi said she has not personally met his wife, Sunita Ahuja as she was never present during his physiotherapy sessions.

“I have never met Sunita Ahuja, she was not present during the sessions. He is a very strong fighter, and I am sure he will fix his personal life issues as well,” she said. She added that the ongoing news around his personal life does affect him, but he has the strength to deal with it. “He is in pain, but his strength lies in meditation. He meditates for hours. He is very spiritual and God-fearing. He knows how to fight his own battles.”

Sunita’s allegations and Govinda’s response

In several interviews, Sunita Ahuja has accused Govinda of having an affair with a Marathi actress, with some reports claiming her name to be Komal.

When Govinda was asked about the allegation and his reaction to Sunita’s recent public remarks, Govinda said he does not want to make anyone “sharminda” (embarrassed). Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, he said, “I feel that when someone begins to display their pain publicly, and yet there is a certain glow on their face, you begin to wonder if the eyes are slipping from the truth. Sometimes, people may appear very honest, but their loyalty lies somewhere else. By discussing such things, I might end up embarrassing someone, and I’m not the kind of person who want to do that.”

Recently, their daughter Tina Ahuja addressed rumours about her parents’ relationship in Sunita’s vlog.

“Two years have not been great. There has been turbulence,” Tina said. Sunita, who also appeared in the vlog, added, “Everything must be done within limits. I have done all my duties, but at this point I have started living for myself. I deserve more than this. Now I will live my life king-size.”

When Govinda spoke about shooting himself

Back in 2024, Govinda held a press conference after being discharged from the hospital to explain the gunshot incident. He said, “Initially, I couldn’t believe it had happened. It is a deep wound, and I was in complete shock. I kept wondering, ‘What just occurred?’ I was getting ready to leave for a show in Kolkata. It was early in the morning, around 4:45–5 am. The revolver fell and misfired. I was stunned, and when I looked down, there was a fountain of blood.”