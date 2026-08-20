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Govinda’s manager slams divorce drama after Sunita Ahuja withdraws case: ‘This saddens me’
Sunita Ahuja made headlines in December 2024 when she filed for divorce from Govinda at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai.
Actor Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha has expressed disappointment over Sunita Ahuja filing for divorce in the first place after she withdrew her petition. He also criticised the media attention surrounding the couple’s marital issues.
After confirming that Sunita Ahuja had withdrawn the divorce case, Sinha told NDTV in Hindi, “What I’m saying is, if all of this was going to happen today, then why, after taking the matter forward for so many days, has it now come to a point where they are taking a step back and have applied to withdraw the case? It is certainly a matter of happiness, but the unfortunate part is that all the drama that has played out in the media over the past one-and-a-half to two years — all of this could have been avoided.”
He added, “We wouldn’t have had to take this matter to the streets or into the public domain, and we could have avoided the damage to the family’s reputation that has happened in the marketplace. Fights happen between many people; they continue and are dealt with privately. But once you go to court, the whole world knows about it.”
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Govinda’s manager further expressed his view that the world did not need to know that all was not well between the couple.
“If the case was ultimately going to be withdrawn, why was it filed in the first place? This saddens me,” he said.
Both Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are yet to share a statement on the development. The couple tied the knot in 1987 and have two children, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan.
Sunita Ahuja made headlines in December 2024 when she filed for divorce from Govinda at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai, reportedly citing adultery, cruelty and desertion as grounds for dissolving their nearly 40-year marriage.
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