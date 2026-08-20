Govinda’s manager slams divorce drama after Sunita Ahuja withdraws case: ‘This saddens me’

Actor Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha has expressed disappointment over Sunita Ahuja filing for divorce in the first place after she withdrew her petition. He also criticised the media attention surrounding the couple’s marital issues.

After confirming that Sunita Ahuja had withdrawn the divorce case, Sinha told NDTV in Hindi, “What I’m saying is, if all of this was going to happen today, then why, after taking the matter forward for so many days, has it now come to a point where they are taking a step back and have applied to withdraw the case? It is certainly a matter of happiness, but the unfortunate part is that all the drama that has played out in the media over the past one-and-a-half to two years — all of this could have been avoided.”