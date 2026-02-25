When Sunita Ahuja admitted that she buys film magazines to read about Govinda’s affairs; called him a ‘family man’ who would never cheat

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja recently made headlines after Sunita accused the actor of cheating on her. After her allegations surfaced in the media, Govinda also gave an interview, firmly rubbishing all her claims. Amid the turmoil in their relationship, an old video of the couple has resurfaced and is now doing the rounds on social media, in which both Govinda and Sunita are seen joking about him being linked to various actresses.

While speaking on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Sunita was asked if she ever worries when Govinda is linked with the actresses he works with. Joking about the same, she said, “I always buy magazines to read who he is having his latest affair with. And I am always sad that there is no news about him. I am dying to read something new about him.”