When Sunita Ahuja admitted that she buys film magazines to read about Govinda’s affairs; called him a ‘family man’ who would never cheat
An old video of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja has resurfaced in which they are seen joking about him being linked to various actresses.
Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja recently made headlines after Sunita accused the actor of cheating on her. After her allegations surfaced in the media, Govinda also gave an interview, firmly rubbishing all her claims. Amid the turmoil in their relationship, an old video of the couple has resurfaced and is now doing the rounds on social media, in which both Govinda and Sunita are seen joking about him being linked to various actresses.
While speaking on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Sunita was asked if she ever worries when Govinda is linked with the actresses he works with. Joking about the same, she said, “I always buy magazines to read who he is having his latest affair with. And I am always sad that there is no news about him. I am dying to read something new about him.”
Govinda then went on to describe the different stages of a wife’s reaction to affair rumours. He shared that in the beginning, a wife gets angry, and after five years of marriage, she simply brushes it off. According to him, later on, she even begins to question why nobody is writing anything about her husband anymore. The actor further joked about how he is becoming “a good actor” as he is hiding his affairs well. When Simi Garewal asked him if he is not getting caught, he replied, “I can’t say.”
In the old interview, Sunita had also expressed her confidence in Govinda and spoke about the trust she has in him as a family man. She said, “I was never tensed about it because I know that he is very much of a family man. He is very fond of his kids and me and his mother.”
Govinda was later asked if he was ever attracted to any of the attractive women he has worked with. Maintaining his humorous tone, he responded, “You have asked a very difficult question. You can’t get a simple answer of this question, but the respectable answer I can give is that I am a very mannered and respectable boy.” When further asked what he does when girls throw themselves at him, Govinda replied, “I don’t do anything about it. I return to my house like a respectable man.”
