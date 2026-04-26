‘I want a son like Govinda, not a husband’: Sunita Ahuja reveals the one thing she regrets after 40 years of marriage

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been making headlines for some time now. The actor has been compelled to issue several clarifications following Sunita’s candid remarks, including claims about an extramarital affair. In a recent interview, Sunita addressed the rumours once again and reflected on her marriage, saying Govinda excelled as a son and father but fell short as a husband.

When asked about being jealous of Govinda’s fan following and female attention, Sunita replied, “When you are confident in your husband.. if there’s a hero and you listen about his affair, it used to be fine at that time (90s). I am not talking about today.”