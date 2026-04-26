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‘I want a son like Govinda, not a husband’: Sunita Ahuja reveals the one thing she regrets after 40 years of marriage
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja recently reflected on her marriage, saying the actor excelled as a son and father but fell short as a husband.
Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been making headlines for some time now. The actor has been compelled to issue several clarifications following Sunita’s candid remarks, including claims about an extramarital affair. In a recent interview, Sunita addressed the rumours once again and reflected on her marriage, saying Govinda excelled as a son and father but fell short as a husband.
When asked about being jealous of Govinda’s fan following and female attention, Sunita replied, “When you are confident in your husband.. if there’s a hero and you listen about his affair, it used to be fine at that time (90s). I am not talking about today.”
Sunita continued, “People who gossip are all doing it on social media. They speak rubbish. We don’t have to focus on that, we have to see what’s going on in our house. Till the time Govinda’s mother was alive, he was very good. He has been good after her as well.”
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During the interview with Abhishek Vyas Insights, Sunita Ahuja also opened up about her marriage, saying Govinda excelled as a son and father but not as a husband. She said, “I will say it again. Govinda is a good son, brother. But, as a husband what I want.. I love going to party, for dinners, on holiday, but he got so indulged in providing for his family, that he never enjoyed it. He is 60 but has never lived for himself.”
Sunita further added, “This makes me feel bad. You are such a big superstar, what have you seen in life? Nothing. I always say that I want a son like Govinda, not a husband. There’s no point even regretting it now, can’t leave him now. It has been 40 years now, even thinking about it would be a crime.”
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja tied the knot on March 11, 1987. They have two children – Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.
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