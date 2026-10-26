‘Divorce doesn’t exist among Hindus’: Govinda on why wife Sunita Ahuja withdrew her plea

Govinda has opened up about the rough patch he’s currently facing in his marriage with Sunita Ahuja. The actor, claiming that his wife is being manipulated by someone, also responded to her retracting her divorce plea from court. She filed for divorce in December 2024 at the Bandra family court in Mumbai, but withdrew it a couple of months ago.

“She took back her divorce plea. She’d have to,” said Govinda in a recent interview. “We’re Hindus. The word ‘divorce’ doesn’t exist in our household,” he added. He argued that even though Sunita had been planning her divorce, she’d been living in one of his properties, instead of formally separating from the actor.

“She can come back only if she ever left in the first place. I don’t believe anyone can leave me unless I want them to. Whichever house you want to play in, it belongs to me. You’re always lying around in my house,” Govinda told ABP Live. Claiming that she’s being brainwashed by others, he added, “To steal your luck, they steal your woman.”

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He also argued that it’s “very easy” to manipulate a woman. “Just tell her, ‘How will this lead to your children’s welfare?’ and she’d buy into that,” the actor pointed out. Claiming he always looks up to women for advice, he insisted he’s not in a place to drill sense into Sunita’s head. “I just know whatever she’s doing, she’s doing for our children’s welfare,” said Govinda.

He also feels trying to convince Sunita to bury the hatchet would turn out to be a futile exercise. “I’m okay to be where I am right now because I feel if I budge, I’d cast a doubt on my own energy. I won’t do something to defame anyone. Why? Because I don’t see any progress there. It’s just a game, and I have to play along,” he said, smiling.

Refusing to name those brainwashing his wife, Govinda said, “No doubt there’ll be some people behind this. But I’ve never gone around looking.” He added, “I dare them to confront me. Do you think if they confront me, I won’t hurt them so badly that they won’t remember me for generations to come?”

Govinda on cheating allegations

Sunita has been alleging that Govinda is cheating on her again with Komal Rani, his much younger co-star from the upcoming home production, Roopa. He denied having affairs with any of his former co-stars.

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“I’ve had four heroines like Miss Universe. But I haven’t engaged with them beyond greetings. Maybe I should’ve. It would’ve been nice. Then we’d have partied and had fun together,” said Govinda, before quipping, “I regret it very much. If I get the chance today, I’d go for it.” On a serious note, the actor confessed that he didn’t indulge in any extramarital affairs at least till the age of 37.

“My mom had passed then, and Sunita asked me, ‘I’ve never been able to live my life on my own terms. I got married into your house right out of school. I want to live life on my own terms now. I want freedom,'” recounted the actor. “She stepped outside of marriage somewhere in that freedom. I told her, ‘When you’d come back, you won’t find me the way I am now.’ She said, ‘No problem.’ I didn’t have to ask anyone else in the whole world except her, and she said, ‘No problem,'” he added.

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Admitting Sunita was his “first love”, Govinda got married to her at the age of 23, and Sunita was just 18. “She didn’t get carried away. She wanted to live life the way she wants to. I or anybody else doesn’t have the right to ask her about that, unless she wants to share. She had lived the way I wanted to. She probably got fed up with it. So, she wanted freedom, and freedom of the next level,” he claimed.