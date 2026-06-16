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Govinda wears a hair patch, reveals wife Sunita: ‘What’s there to hide? All actors do it’
Sunita Ahuja, in her candid style, revealed that Govinda now wears a hair patch while maintaining that he remains charming as ever.
Sunita Ahuja spent most of her life behind the scenes supporting her husband, actor Govinda, and even managing a lot of his work. But, in the last few years, Sunita has started building her own business with her social media handles and her YouTube channel. In a new interview, Sunita, being her candid self, said that Govinda, like many other actors, wears a hair patch. She also clarified why she said that her husband was not a GOAT (greatest of all time).
‘Govinda wears a hair patch’
Appearing on Mashable India’s YouTube channel, Sunita shared that when she was asked who the GOAT was, she did not know the acronym and thought they were discussing literal goats. “I said my husband is not a goat. I was actually going to say my husband is a lion,” she shared and added that Shilpa Shetty, who was also present, kept saying that Govinda was the GOAT. “If I knew the meaning, I would have said it immediately. Govinda is the greatest of all time because there is no other actor like him. I never insulted my husband. Why would I? He is the greatest,” she said.
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In another part of the conversation, Sunita spoke more about Govinda when she was discussing his charming personality. “He looks great even now, but back then, he had his original hair. Now, he puts on a patch,” she shared with a laugh, and quickly added, “What’s there to hide? All actors do it. Men and women both get things done to their hair.” Sunita recalled that she married Govinda at a very young age and fell in love with home when she was just 15. The two have been together for 43 years now.
Sunita Ahuja in Lock Upp Season 2
Sunita will next be seen in the Netflix reality show Lock Upp Season 2. She had previously said that she would be interested in judging reality shows instead of participating in a show like Bigg Boss. Lock Upp’s format is quite similar to Bigg Boss.
In a 2024 chat with Time Out with Ankit, Sunita said that she was still waiting to get invited on Koffee with Karan. Talking about Bigg Boss, she had said, “They’ve been making me offers for the last four years. For the OTT version as well, the one hosted by Anil Kapoor. They came to me twice for that, and I told them, ‘Are you mad? You think I clean toilets?’ You ask me this question, but tell me, would you ask Shah Rukh Khan’s wife the same thing? Do you think we’re struggling financially? I don’t even watch Bigg Boss.”
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