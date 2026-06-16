Govinda wears a hair patch, reveals wife Sunita: ‘What’s there to hide? All actors do it’

Sunita Ahuja spent most of her life behind the scenes supporting her husband, actor Govinda, and even managing a lot of his work. But, in the last few years, Sunita has started building her own business with her social media handles and her YouTube channel. In a new interview, Sunita, being her candid self, said that Govinda, like many other actors, wears a hair patch. She also clarified why she said that her husband was not a GOAT (greatest of all time).

‘Govinda wears a hair patch’

Appearing on Mashable India’s YouTube channel, Sunita shared that when she was asked who the GOAT was, she did not know the acronym and thought they were discussing literal goats. “I said my husband is not a goat. I was actually going to say my husband is a lion,” she shared and added that Shilpa Shetty, who was also present, kept saying that Govinda was the GOAT. “If I knew the meaning, I would have said it immediately. Govinda is the greatest of all time because there is no other actor like him. I never insulted my husband. Why would I? He is the greatest,” she said.