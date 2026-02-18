‘Govinda washed his mother’s feet, drank the same water’: Nephew says he went to the actor with film offers, but he refused

Vinay Anand said he had approached Govinda with several film offers, but the veteran actor chose not to take them up. (Photo: Govinda, Instagram)

Once celebrated as the undisputed heartthrob of the 1990s, Govinda ruled Hindi cinema with his superb comic timing, flamboyant screen presence, and effortless dance moves. At the height of his career, he was indeed a cultural phenomenon. Today, however, the actor remains in the spotlight for very different reasons. Instead of box office triumphs, headlines increasingly focus on his dramatic professional decline, reports of personal turmoil, and a growing rift within his family, particularly speculation surrounding his marriage to his wife, Sunita Ahuja.

Amid these conversations, Govinda’s nephew, Vinay Anand, has spoken about the influence his uncle has had on his life. Speaking on the Hindi Rush podcast, Vinay reflected on Govinda’s towering impact: “I have been deeply inspired by Govinda throughout my life. And not just me, when he became number one, the entire country was inspired by him. There wasn’t a single superstar who wasn’t copying him or dancing like him. Even those who didn’t know how to dance started dancing because of him. I saw him at home too. When it was my grandmother’s birthday and he came over, he washed her feet in a ceremonial plate and then drank that very water.”