Govinda: Was treated badly by some people who wanted to demolish my career

Govinda has confessed of being a “victim of nepotism.” The actor, who is known for several hits such as Hero No.1, Coolie No.1, Partner and Saajan Chale Sarural among others, revealed “it was around the time I stopped getting work.”

In an interview with Times of India, Govinda said he “saw Amitabh Bachchan struggle too; he would come on stage and people from the industry would walk away,” adding “Don’t know if I got punished for supporting him. They set him free but caught me instead.”

The actor mentioned that he “was treated badly by some people from the fraternity too. My films didn’t get theatres and they wanted to demolish my career, which didn’t happen.”

The 57-year-old said that now, he wishes to give back “opportunities to the lower strata of aspiring artistes, who want to work in this industry with respect and don’t want to indulge in unethical things. I will help them through my company and would like big companies to invest in this project of mine.”

On the concluding note, the Raja Babu actor spoke about the changes in him on the personal front. He said that old Govinda was “pious” and the present version of him looked at things “more practically and business-like.”

“I have become more corrupt and bitter. These days, I party, smoke, and also drink. The old Govinda was very pious. Earlier, my emotional nature came in the way of my work but today, I don’t get emotional,” he said.

On the work front, Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja (2019).