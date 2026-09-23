Govinda visits Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani hours after wife Sunita’s solo visit. Watch

Govinda visited Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja on Tuesday, September 22, to seek blessings during Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor drew attention for arriving at the pandal with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, whose name has been linked to him amid ongoing controversy surrounding his marriage to Sunita Ahuja.

The timing of the visit also caught attention as Sunita had visited Lalbaugcha Raja earlier the same day. Govinda and Komal offered prayers at the pandal, with the actor also participating in the final aarti before the two were seen outside posing for photographers.

For the Ganpati darshan, Govinda opted for a traditional white kurta-pyjama, while Komal was seen in a red saree and heavy jewellery and bangles.