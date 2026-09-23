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Govinda visits Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani hours after wife Sunita’s solo visit. Watch
Govinda visited Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani hours after wife Sunita Ahuja sought blessings alone, amid ongoing speculation about their marriage.
Govinda visited Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja on Tuesday, September 22, to seek blessings during Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor drew attention for arriving at the pandal with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, whose name has been linked to him amid ongoing controversy surrounding his marriage to Sunita Ahuja.
The timing of the visit also caught attention as Sunita had visited Lalbaugcha Raja earlier the same day. Govinda and Komal offered prayers at the pandal, with the actor also participating in the final aarti before the two were seen outside posing for photographers.
For the Ganpati darshan, Govinda opted for a traditional white kurta-pyjama, while Komal was seen in a red saree and heavy jewellery and bangles.
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A few clips from the visit also showed Komal wearing sindoor after the Ganpati darshan. The visuals prompted fresh speculation on social media.
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Sunita also visited Lalbaugcha Raja
Earlier on Tuesday, Sunita Ahuja also visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings during Ganesh Chaturthi. Her appearance came on the same day that Govinda was later spotted at the pandal with Komal Rani Swarnkar.
Sunita was seen offering prayers at the pandal and interacting with those around her during the visit.
See videos of Sunita Ahuja:
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Sunita and Govinda’s marriage
Komal has been linked to Govinda for some time, with their public appearances fuelling speculation. The rumours gained momentum after the two were spotted together at Mumbai airport earlier this year.
In August, Sunita spoke publicly about Govinda’s equation with Komal and, during a phone conversation with Rakhi Sawant, claimed that the two were planning to get married. Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, subsequently dismissed the claim, saying there was no question of a second marriage and that Govinda remained married to Sunita.
Govinda subsequently responded to Sunita’s public comments, with reports saying he objected to their personal matters being discussed publicly and maintained that such issues should not affect his professional life.
Interestingly, Govinda was seen with his children, Tina Ahuja and a son named Yashvardhan Ahuja, together during Ganpati pooja and visarjan.
Speculation around Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage has been ongoing for some time. In February 2025, Govinda’s lawyer confirmed that Sunita had filed for divorce months earlier, but said the couple had resolved their differences and were together again. In August 2026, Sunita withdrew the divorce petition. Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha subsequently said there was no separation between the couple.
Govinda and Sunita married in 1987.
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Govind and Komal to star in Roopa
Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar are set to share the screen in the upcoming film Roopa. The project marks Govinda’s return to the big screen after several years, with the actor also serving as its producer. Komal Rani has been introduced as the film’s female lead. Reports have also suggested that the duo could collaborate on another project, Duniyadari, although official details about the film are not out.
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