Govinda thanks newcomer Komal for staying quiet after wife Sunita Ahuja alleged affair between them: ‘I’m saved because of her’

After Sunita Ahuja levelled allegations against her husband Govinda of having an extra-marital affair and even named a newcomer actress, Komal, with whom she alleged the actor was involved, the Hero No. 1 star has now addressed the claims. Govinda also thanked the newcomer for staying silent on the matter and said she had “saved” him. He further responded to Sunita’s allegation that he did not help his son Yashvardhan Ahuja make connections in the film industry.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda said, “When I quit politics, I thought that the competition and jealousy might trouble my family, specially my kids. This is why I left politics for the sake of my family. I even ask Sajid Nadiadwala to help Yash and he even gave his cabin to him to help him learn how films are made. Also, I wasn’t asked about this much at home, and there was a environment ready at my home in which it was perceived that I am unsuccessful in terms of films.”

He added, “If people start thinking like this in my own family, then where will I go. I got at least 18 directors, 19–20 producers, and when God gave me time, I have given my full effort. Yash will be a better actor than me. He is technically more sound than me.”

‘Worked with 4 Miss Universe, never misbehaved with them’

Addressing Sunita’s cheating allegations, Govinda said, “Kab nahi laga aarop mujhpar (When did I not get this accusation),” he added, “Jo aarop laga raha mere bachpan ka pyar hai (The accusation is by my childhood love). In the matter of love. It never worked properly. Ab jo pyar ho raha hai kisi ke sochne ke mutabik ye budhape ka hai (Now this love, according to someone’s thinking, is of old age). After a bull is used all his life, he is sent to slaughterhouse.”

Govinda highlighted how he has worked with top actresses throughout his career but never misbehaved with them. “I have worked with four superstars, Miss Universe heroine. I have never looked at them. Ek meri heroine aesa nahi keh sakti ki maine tangh kiya ho ya kisi ke liya apshabd keh diya ho (No heroine can say that I misbehaved with them). So, the heroine who is coming to my home and is beginning her career with my own production, I will never do anything wrong to her,” he said.

Govinda admitted that after Sunita’s allegations, newcomers might hesitate to work with him. “I thank all the artists and heroines. Meri jo films chali hai for that I am thankful to my directors, songs and heroines in the films. My mother was a heroine. I never misbehave with any heroines. Now she is taking the name. I have seen it. I don’t like such words. Isiliye mai shama maangta hu meri jo newcomers hai taki mai cha raha hu sabke saath kaam karu..kahi dar na jaaye ki iske saath kaise kaam karna hai iske production mein kaam hi nahi karenge (I apologise. I want to work with newcomers. They might get scared to work with me after this and refuse to work with me),” he said.

Govinda thanks newcomer Komal for staying quiet: ‘Saved because of her’

Govinda also responded to Sunita linking him to upcoming actress Komal and said, “Ye jo naam le rahi Komal, mai dhanyavad deta hu ki jo mai aaj saved hu vo ek bhi shabd bahi bolti hai vo chup hai itne mein to aaj kal youngsters jo hai kya kya gali dedete hai (The name that she is taking – Komal – I thank her. I am saved because she is not saying a word against anyone. She is quiet, otherwise youngsters don’t shy away from hurling abuses).”

He added, “I especially want to thank Komal for not saying a word wrong despite coming in news because of this thing. She is not the kind of person who wants get fame and attention using this means.” When asked about Sunita making a debut with Ektaa Kapoor’s production house, he said, “This is good, if she sits at home, she will give more interviews.”